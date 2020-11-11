Global Impact of Covid-19 on LPG Cylinder Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2028

Innovative Report on LPG Cylinder Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas.

LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Worthington Industries, Aygaz, Butagaz, EVAS, Hexagon Ragasco, Faber Industrie, Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI), VÍTKOVICE , Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Aburi Composites, Huanri, Hebei Baigong, Sahamitr Pressure Container , Mauria Udyog, Jiangsu Minsheng, Bhiwadi Cylinders, MetalMate

The key product type of LPG Cylinder market are: , LPG Steel Cylinders, LPG Composite Cylinders

LPG Cylinder Market Outlook by Applications: , Kitchen and Domestic Use, Automotive Use, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

