Impact of Covid-19 on Kinesio Tape Market 2020-2028

Kinesio tape was invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesio tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints.

Kinesio tape is developed primarily for the treatment of joint and muscle aches. Kinesio tape can be divided into roll form and pre-cut shape. The width of kinesio tape is usually from 25 mm to 100 mm and the length is from 3 m to 5 m. Among these different specifications, the 50 mm × 5 m kinesio tape is the largest sales dimension.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Kinesio Taping, KT TAPE, SpiderTech, RockTape, StrengthTape, K-active, Towatek Korea, Atex Medical, TERA Medical, Nitto Denko, Healixon, LP Support, Mueller, Kindmax, DL Medical & Health, Socko, Medsport, GSPMED, Major Medical, Raphael

The key product type of Kinesio Tape market are: , Roll Form, Pre-cut Shape

Kinesio Tape Market Outlook by Applications: , Sporting Goods Store, Pharmacy & Drugstore, Online, Other

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

