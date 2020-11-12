Rosacea Market Size & Share, Trends, Epidemiology Insights, Market Forecast and Research Report 2030 | DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Rosacea Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Rosacea is a characteristic condition that affects the skin by causing facial erythema or redness. Around one in 10 people in the world is affected by rosacea.

The symptoms of the disease manifest in various combinations and severity, that often fluctuates between periods of exacerbation and remission. It is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in central part of the face. It may also produce small, red, pus-filled bumps.

These signs and symptoms may flare up for a period of weeks to months and then diminish for a while. Rosacea sometimes can be mistaken for acne (an allergic reaction or other skin problems).

Rosacea can occur in all age groups, irrespective of the gender, but most commonly affects the middle-aged women who have fair skin. Many things seem to make rosacea worse, but probably do not cause it in the first place.

DelveInsight’s Rosacea Market Report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Rosacea, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Rosacea market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total prevalent population of Rosacea in the 7MM was 47,634,256 in 2017.

2. The prevalence of Rosacea was found in the United States with 16,652,170 cases in 2017.

3. Germany had a prevalent population of Rosacea with 8,383,943 cases in 2017.

4. France had Rosacea prevalent population of 6,082,002 cases in 2017.

5. Italy had a prevalent population of Rosacea with 3,217,083 cases in 2017.

Key benefits of the report

1. Rosacea market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Rosacea epidemiology and Rosacea market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Rosacea market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Rosacea market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Rosacea market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Rosacea market.

“Rosacea prevalence is high in females than in males”.

The current Rosacea therapeutic landscape can be divided into four major categories based on the route of administration and the approved usage for the condition. These are topical retinoids, topical antibiotics, oral tetracycline-class antibiotics (TCAs), and oral retinoids.

Among Topical therapies, topical retinoids mainly include Tretinoin, Tazarotene, Adapalene, and Clindamycin/tretinoin, and several others are used to reduce erythema, papules and pustules, and telangiectasias. Among these, Tretinoin has the lowest cost and most commonly prescribed topical retinoid, accounting for the majority of the population.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Rosacea treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

– FMX103

– Epsolay

– ACU-D1

– HY01

– AFX-4031

– AOB103

And many others

The key players in the Rosacea market are:

– Foamix Pharmaceuticals

– Sol-Gel

– Accuitis

– Hovione Scientia Limited

– Afecta Pharmaceuticals

– AOBiome

And many other

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Rosacea

3. Rosacea Market Overview at a Glance

4. Rosacea Disease Background and Overview: Rosacea

5. Rosacea Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Rosacea Disease

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.2.1. Germany

6.2.2. France

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. United Kingdom

6.3. Japan

7. Rosacea Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8. Unmet Needs

9. Rosacea Marketed Drugs

9.1. Rhofade: Allergan

9.2. Oracea: Galderma Laboratories (Nestle Skin Health)

9.3. Mirvaso: Galderma Laboratories (Nestle Skin Health)

9.4. Finacea: Bayer

9.5. Soolantra: Galderma Laboratories, Inc. (Nestle Skin Health)

9.6. Metrogel: Galderma Laboratories (Nestle Skin Health)

10. Key Cross Competition

11. Rosacea Emerging Drugs

11.1. FMX103: Foamix Pharmaceuticals

11.2. Epsolay: Sol-Gel

11.3. ACU-D1: Accuitis

11.4. HY01: Hovione Scientia Limited

11.5. AFX-4031: Afecta Pharmaceuticals

11.6. AOB103: AOBiome

12. Rosacea 7 Major Market Analysis

13. The United States Market Outlook

14. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

14.1. Germany

14.2. France

14.3. Italy

14.4. Spain

14.5. United Kingdom

15. Japan: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Rosacea

17. Rosacea Market Drivers

18. Rosacea Market Barriers

19. SWOT Analysis

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

