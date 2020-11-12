Schizophrenia Epidemiology Insights Report 2030 | Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis 2030 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight launched a new report on Schizophrenia – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 .

DelveInsight’s “Schizophrenia Epidemiology report“ delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Schizophrenia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder characterized by profound interruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness and social interactions. Additionally, it can also impair functioning through the loss of an acquired capability to earn a livelihood, or the disruption of studies.

The symptoms of schizophrenia fall into three categories: positive, negative, and cognitive. “Positive symptoms” are psychotic behaviors not generally seen in healthy people. Positive symptoms includes hallucinations, delusions and movement disorder and others. “Negative symptoms” are associated with troubles in normal emotions and behaviors. This involves reduced expression and feelings. However, on the other hand, the cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia are subtle in some patients, but for others, they are more severe.

Some of the key facts of the report:

1. Schizophrenia affects 20 million people globally and is a chronic and severe mental disorder.

2. Schizophrenia patients are 2-3 times more likely to die early than the general population. ~a`1`

As per “World Health Organization (WHO)”, research has not identified one single factor for the cause of Schizophrenia. It is thought that an interaction between genes and a range of environmental factors may cause schizophrenia. Psychosocial factors may also contribute to Schizophrenia.

There are several risk factors that can further increase the risk of developing Schizophrenia. Involvement of genes and environment which include exposure to viruses, malnutrition during birth, problems during birth and psychosocial factors, and different brain chemistry and structure possibly plays a role in schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is diagnosed in the late teen’s years to early thirties, and tends to emerge earlier in males than females.

Scope of the Report:

1. The Schizophrenia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Schizophrenia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Schizophrenia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Schizophrenia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Schizophrenia

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Schizophrenia epidemiology

“Males have a higher estimated Schizophrenia prevalence in all age groups before age 55 and a lower prevalence after that. It was also found that diagnosed schizophrenia reached the highest estimated prevalence in males from age 46–55 years.”

