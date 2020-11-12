Schizophrenia Companies Assessment Report, 2020: Emerging drugs and Competitive landscape

“ Schizophrenia Pipeline Insight, 2020 ” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Schizophrenia market. A detailed picture of the Schizophrenia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Schizophrenia treatment guidelines.

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder characterized by profound interruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness and social interactions. Additionally, it can also impair functioning through the loss of an acquired capability to earn a livelihood, or the disruption of studies.

The symptoms of schizophrenia fall into three categories: positive, negative, and cognitive. “Positive symptoms” are psychotic behaviors not generally seen in healthy people. Positive symptoms includes hallucinations, delusions and movement disorder and others. “Negative symptoms” are associated with troubles in normal emotions and behaviors. This involves reduced expression and feelings. However, on the other hand, the cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia are subtle in some patients, but for others, they are more severe.

As per “World Health Organization (WHO)”, research has not identified one single factor for the cause of Schizophrenia. It is thought that an interaction between genes and a range of environmental factors may cause schizophrenia. Psychosocial factors may also contribute to Schizophrenia.

There are several risk factors that can further increase the risk of developing Schizophrenia. Involvement of genes and environment which include exposure to viruses, malnutrition during birth, problems during birth and psychosocial factors, and different brain chemistry and structure possibly plays a role in schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is diagnosed in the late teen’s years to early thirties, and tends to emerge earlier in males than females.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Schizophrenia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Schizophrenia pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Schizophrenia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.i

Pipeline development activities: Schizophrenia

The report provides insights into:

1. All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Schizophrenia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

2. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Schizophrenia treatment.

3. Schizophrenia key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

4. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

5. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Schizophrenia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

The key players in Schizophrenia market are:

1. Minerva Neurosciences

2. GW Pharmaceuticals

3. Avanir Pharmaceuticals

and many others

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Schizophrenia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Roluperidone

2. GWP42002/GWP42003

3. AVP-786

and many others

Scope of the report:

1. The Schizophrenia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Schizophrenia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

2. It comprises of detailed profiles of Schizophrenia therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

3. Detailed Schizophrenia research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

4. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Schizophrenia.

Table of contents:

1. Report Introduction

2. Schizophrenia

3. Schizophrenia Current Treatment Patterns

4. Schizophrenia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Schizophrenia Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Schizophrenia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Schizophrenia Discontinued Products

13. Schizophrenia Product Profiles

14. Schizophrenia Key Companies

15. Schizophrenia Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Schizophrenia Unmet Needs

18. Schizophrenia Future Perspectives

19. Schizophrenia Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

