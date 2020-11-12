The Sickle Cell Testing market to grow vertically in the next decade

Sickle cell testing are performed to evaluate the relative amount of hemoglobin S in a blood sample or mutations in hemoglobin producing genes. According to WHO over 300000 babies are born each year with sickle cell disorders. In Africa sickle cell disease is considered as a major genetic disorder, for example in Uganda the prevalence is found high as 45%. The prevalence is also found between 20% to 30% in Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon and Republic of Congo. There are so many test kits are available for sickle cell testing such as Sickle SCAN by BIOMEDOMICS INC., Hemoglobin S qualitative screening kit by Streck Laboratories etc. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) is the third largest Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) actively involved in prevention and treatment of sickle cell diseases. There are organizations such as Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) which are also actively involved in Sickle cell testing and diagnosis in U.S. Sickle cell testing is a type of normal blood testing to estimate the presence of hemoglobin S. The cost of sickle cell testing is quite affordable and the price threshold will be between $2–$30. There are also certain techniques which are used for sickle cell testing such as high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), hemoglobin electrophoresis, or DNA testing to find out the abnormal hemoglobin present in a person’s blood. However, to avoid the risk of sickle cell genetic diseases, it is extremely important for the parents to go for sickle cell testing before or during pregnancy.

Increasing incidents of sickle cell diseases drives the sickle cell testing market. Life-threatening nature of sickle cell diseases, especially for the child drives the sickle cell testing market. It is a kind of mandatory medical prescriptions for sickle cell testing at child bearing age all over the world which drives the sickle cell testing market. Nowadays it is prescribed that newborn babies should be tested for sickle cell status as early as 24-48 hours after birth. In the U.S. babies are tested for sickle cell status by the newborn screening program. However, because of the casualness and lack of awareness among the individuals restrains the sickle cell testing market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30585

The sickle cell testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and end user.

Based on the product type the sickle cell testing market is segmented as

Sickle Cell Screening Kit

Hemoglobin Electrophoresis

DNA testing Kit

HPLC

Based on the distribution channel the sickle cell testing market is segmented as

Clinics

Pharmacies

E-commerce

Based on the end user the sickle cell testing market is segmented as

Hospitals

Home healthcare

The sickle cell testing market is expected to grow due to the increasing awareness of early disease detection and diagnosis. Due to rising demand and increasing application of screening genetic disorders, the sickle cell testing market is expected to boost during upcoming periods. Several Healthcare organizations in different countries are providing funding for sickle cell testing to screen and diagnose diseases of newborn. However, the awareness about life-threatening inherited sickle cell disorder among the parents expected to get better opportunities among the market players to develop new products for sickle cell testing.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30585

The sickle cell testing market can be influenced by the treatment awareness of the sickle cell diseases. U.S. is expected as the dominated country of sickle cell testing market followed by France and U.K. This may be because of the lunch of quality products, high cost of treatment, increase adoption of sickle cell testing products and presence of African-American populations. Sickle cell testing market is expected to grow fastest in Asia Pacific and African countries due to high prevalence of the disease.

Some of the key market players in the sickle cell testing market are Johnson & Johnson, BIOMEDOMICS INC., Novartis AG, Streck Laboratories, Baxter, Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Global Blood Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Mast Therapeutics, Sanofi and Pfizer, Inc.

You Can Request for TOC Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30585

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com