Canada Battery Recycling Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The Canada Battery Recycling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 5.2% during the forecast period. Canada’s battery recycling market continues to expand and evolve in order to meet the recycling demands of growing waste stream of batteries. There has been a surge in Li-ion battery sales and a subsequent increase in waste batteries that needs a proper management. Toxco-Canada based in Trail, BC and Raw Materials Company Inc. in Port Colborne, Ontario is two such companies in the Canada that have the capacity to recycle most of the portable batteries generated in the country. Canadian Battery Association is the Canada’s stewardship program that provides information and programs that support the safe storage, transportation and recycling of new, used and waste lead-acid batteries.

Quebec leads in the recycling, thereby collecting more than 600,000 kilograms (1.3 million pounds) of batteries. The collections of batteries in Manitoba also saw a significant increase in collections, up to 52%. Due to the dedicated consumer-focused campaigns, publicly accessible channels, municipalities and retailers across Canada are also contributing significantly towards the market growth with the share percentage of 40% of municipalities and 16% of retailers.

Canada Battery Recycling Market Segmentation

By Process

Physical Process

Chemical Process

Hydrometallurgical Processes

Combined Acid-Alkaline With Organic Solvents Process

Bio-Metallurgical Process

Electrochemical Process

Pyrometallurgical Process

By Components

Plastic

Electrode

Electrolyte

By Type

Lead Acid Battery

Silver Oxide Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

Zinc Battery

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Consumer

Company Profiles

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Battery Solutions, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc.

COM2 Recycling Solutions

Exide Technologies

Gopher Resource

Kinbursky Brothers Inc.

Metalex Product Ltd

Raw Material Co.

Teck Resources Ltd

Terrapure Environmental

