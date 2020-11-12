German Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

German sleep apnea devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Germany is the major contributor to the healthcare sector in Europe. The factors such as the increasing prevalence of behavioral health disorders, considerable resources of mental health, and a sophisticated healthcare system are the key factors that are expected to promote the growth of the market in the near future. As per WHO, the government’s total expenditure on mental health was 11.27% of the total government health expenditure in 2017. Additionally, total mental health expenditure per person was around $392 in 2017.

Moreover, the German sleep apnea devices market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, increasing awareness level among patients and caregivers, and the availability of technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic devices. However, inadequate reimbursement coverage and patient compliance are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the near future. The high costs associated with the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea further tend to hamper the growth of the market in Germany.

German Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

CPAP

Sleep Apnea Machine Mask

Humidifiers

Others

Company Profiles

Apex Medical Corp.

Curative Medical Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical Inc.

ResMed Inc.

SomnoMed AG

