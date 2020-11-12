The Automotive Electronics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Automotive electronics are the devices uniquely designed to be used in the vehicles. Automotive electronics are subjected to high temperatures therefore these devices are designed differently than other electronic devices. Automotive electronics helps in improving the driving experience of the driver by providing extra features that helps the drive. There are various types of sensors used in vehicles namely parking sensors, oil sensors, and water sensors.

Also, key automotive electronics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., TRW Automotive TRW Automotive, Infineon Technologies AG., Sony Corporation, OMRON Corporation., NXP Semiconductor NV., and HGM automotive electronics among others

Due to advancements in technology and increasing popularity of electronic systems in vehicles, the automotive electronics market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient automotive electronics systems. Automobile manufacturers are focusing on providing extra comfort to the rider by installing various electronic devices in order to attract more customers and maintain their competitive position in the market. Rising trends for adoption of smart electronic devices, more comfortable driving experience are the major factors that will drive this market whereas high system complexity and threat to loss of information through connectivity are type major factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

