Watch Masters 2020 Live Stream FREE: How To Watch Golf 2020 Reddit Stream Online

Masters 2020 Live Stream Free Online How To Watch Golf 2020 Reddit Online TV Channel.The Masters, it is said, is a tradition unlike any other, and this year’s Masters Tournament will be unlike any previous version. Usually held in April as the first major tournament on the calendar, the Masters is the last major of 2020 after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament starts Thursday and will be the first time the Masters will take place when the azaleas are not in bloom. In another first, this year’s tournament will be devoid of spectators.

How to watch The Masters 2020 live stream for free, the first tee shot to the final putt – from anywhere!The Masters 2020 live stream: how to watch the golf at Augusta National..The Masters is the only Major golf tournament to be played at the same venue every year – the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA. Usually the tournament gets underway in April, and is the harbinger for golfers all over the world that the new season is, finally, well and truly under way. 2020 is no usual year, though, but now the competition for the fabled Green Jacket is finally here. Make sure you know how to watch The Masters 2020 live stream wherever you are.

With or without a cable TV subscription, golf fans have plenty of ways to watch the world’s best golfers compete at the world’s best golf course this week. Here’s what you need to know.

What: The 2020 Masters Tournament

When: Nov. 12-15

Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Channels: ESPN and CBS

ESPN will broadcast the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and CBS has the weekend coverage for the final two rounds.

Thursday and Friday

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on ET (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT) on CBS

Sunday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET (7 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT) on CBS

UK golf fans can watch The Masters 2020 on Sky Sports or through Now TV. In the US, subscribers to CBS All Access can stream The Masters 2020 final rounds and all sorts more for just $5.99 per month. (Remember to use a VPN when trying to access a live stream away from home in another country.) The first two days are on ESPN+.

When Bryson DeChambeau emerged from Lockdown 1.0, people were amazed at the transformation in his appearance. He had spent the time bulking up and getting stronger – and plenty scoffed. After he left the field for dead at the US Open in September – he finished at six under par, and was the only player in the field in red numbers – they weren’t scoffing any more; and they were worried.

The golfing world is fascinated to see if DeChambeau can overpower Augusta this week. If he does, it may be the sign for the guardians of the game, the R&A and the USPGA, to rein in the power of the pro with equipment changes.

Bryson certainly won’t have things all his own way this week, though, of course. There’s more than one way to plot a golf course, and the very best players in the world (with the exception, sadly, of past winner Sergio Garcia, who has had to stand down with Coronavirus) will be aiming to claim the title won last year by a resurgent Tiger Woods, who won his 15th Major more than a decade after claiming his 14th.

The Augusta National is usually resplendent in spring flowers and a huge crowd. This year it will be different. The flora will be there but not the public – but it will be no less exciting as a test of golf.

The Masters 2020 tees off on Thursday 12th November at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA. Follow our guide to watch all the action from Augusta and pick up a free live stream.