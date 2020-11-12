Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report 2020-2025: Industry by Raw Materials, Type (Thermoset, Epoxy Resin, Polyester Resin, Vinyl Resin, Thermoplastic, Polyurethane, Polyether Ether Ketone, Polyethersulfone), Manufacturing Process, Application and Region

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global Carbon fiber reinforced plastics market to exhibit a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs) are non-metallic composite materials that are manufactured using thermosetting resins, such as epoxy, polyester and vinyl ester. They are strong, lightweight and resistant to numerous chemicals. Besides this, they exhibit high tensile and fatigue strength and can withstand high temperatures. Consequently, they are employed in the automotive industry for manufacturing premium sports cars, bicycles and motorbikes. They also find applications in the aerospace and defense industry for producing lightweight military planes and helicopters.

CFRP is presently gaining traction across the aerospace industry as it reduces fuel consumption. This can also be attributed to the rising environmental concerns across the globe. These plastics are used in the manufacturing of laptops, tripods, fishing rods, racquet frames, stringed instrument bodies and golf clubs. Additionally, on account of its several benefits, CFRP is employed as an alternative to steel in the production of cable structures. Other than this, it is also utilized in the healthcare industry for manufacturing various medical instruments. Thus, the expanding applications of CFRP are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Raw Materials:

Polyacrylonitrile

Pitch-based

Rayon-based

Market Breakup by Type:

Thermoset

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Vinyl Resin

Thermoplastic

Polyurethane

Polyether Ether Ketone

Polyethersulfone

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Layup

Pultrusion and Filament Winding

Resin Transfer

Injection and Compression Moulding

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Civil Engineering

Sporting Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Marine Applications

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited., Toray Industries, Inc., etc.

