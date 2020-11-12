Wheelchairs Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Invacare Corp, Sunrise Medical, Permobil Corp, Pride Mobility

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Wheelchairs market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wheelchairs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wheelchairs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wheelchairs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wheelchairs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wheelchairs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wheelchairs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wheelchairs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wheelchairs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wheelchairs Market Research Report: Invacare Corp, Sunrise Medical, Permobil Corp, Pride Mobility, Drive Medical, Handicare, Medline, Ottobock, GF Health, Karman, Hubang, Hoveround Corp, NISSIN, N.V. Vermeiren, MIKI, PDG

Types: Wheelchairs Powered

Wheelchairs Manual



Applications: Hospitals

Recuperation Mechanism

Family Expenses



The Wheelchairs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wheelchairs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wheelchairs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wheelchairs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wheelchairs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wheelchairs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wheelchairs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wheelchairs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wheelchairs Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Wheelchairs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wheelchairs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wheelchairs Powered

1.4.3 Wheelchairs Manual

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wheelchairs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Recuperation Mechanism

1.5.4 Family Expenses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wheelchairs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wheelchairs Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wheelchairs Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wheelchairs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Wheelchairs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Wheelchairs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Wheelchairs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Wheelchairs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wheelchairs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Wheelchairs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Wheelchairs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wheelchairs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Wheelchairs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wheelchairs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wheelchairs Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Wheelchairs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Wheelchairs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wheelchairs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wheelchairs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wheelchairs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wheelchairs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wheelchairs Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wheelchairs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Wheelchairs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wheelchairs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Wheelchairs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wheelchairs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wheelchairs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wheelchairs Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wheelchairs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Wheelchairs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wheelchairs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wheelchairs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wheelchairs by Country

6.1.1 North America Wheelchairs Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wheelchairs by Country

7.1.1 Europe Wheelchairs Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wheelchairs by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wheelchairs Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wheelchairs Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wheelchairs by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Wheelchairs Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wheelchairs by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wheelchairs Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Invacare Corp

11.1.1 Invacare Corp Corporation Information

11.1.2 Invacare Corp Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Invacare Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Invacare Corp Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.1.5 Invacare Corp Related Developments

11.2 Sunrise Medical

11.2.1 Sunrise Medical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sunrise Medical Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sunrise Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sunrise Medical Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.2.5 Sunrise Medical Related Developments

11.3 Permobil Corp

11.3.1 Permobil Corp Corporation Information

11.3.2 Permobil Corp Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Permobil Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Permobil Corp Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.3.5 Permobil Corp Related Developments

11.4 Pride Mobility

11.4.1 Pride Mobility Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pride Mobility Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Pride Mobility Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Pride Mobility Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.4.5 Pride Mobility Related Developments

11.5 Drive Medical

11.5.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Drive Medical Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Drive Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Drive Medical Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.5.5 Drive Medical Related Developments

11.6 Handicare

11.6.1 Handicare Corporation Information

11.6.2 Handicare Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Handicare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Handicare Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.6.5 Handicare Related Developments

11.7 Medline

11.7.1 Medline Corporation Information

11.7.2 Medline Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Medline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Medline Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.7.5 Medline Related Developments

11.8 Ottobock

11.8.1 Ottobock Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ottobock Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Ottobock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ottobock Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.8.5 Ottobock Related Developments

11.9 GF Health

11.9.1 GF Health Corporation Information

11.9.2 GF Health Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 GF Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 GF Health Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.9.5 GF Health Related Developments

11.10 Karman

11.10.1 Karman Corporation Information

11.10.2 Karman Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Karman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Karman Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.10.5 Karman Related Developments

11.12 Hoveround Corp

11.12.1 Hoveround Corp Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hoveround Corp Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Hoveround Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Hoveround Corp Products Offered

11.12.5 Hoveround Corp Related Developments

11.13 NISSIN

11.13.1 NISSIN Corporation Information

11.13.2 NISSIN Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 NISSIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 NISSIN Products Offered

11.13.5 NISSIN Related Developments

11.14 N.V. Vermeiren

11.14.1 N.V. Vermeiren Corporation Information

11.14.2 N.V. Vermeiren Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 N.V. Vermeiren Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 N.V. Vermeiren Products Offered

11.14.5 N.V. Vermeiren Related Developments

11.15 MIKI

11.15.1 MIKI Corporation Information

11.15.2 MIKI Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 MIKI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 MIKI Products Offered

11.15.5 MIKI Related Developments

11.16 PDG

11.16.1 PDG Corporation Information

11.16.2 PDG Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 PDG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 PDG Products Offered

11.16.5 PDG Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Wheelchairs Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Wheelchairs Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wheelchairs Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wheelchairs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”