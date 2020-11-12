Semi-Metallic Gasket Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg, The Flexitallic Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semi-Metallic Gasket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semi-Metallic Gasket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Research Report: ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg, The Flexitallic Group, Dana, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), EnPro Industries, W. L. Gore and Associates, Parker Hannifin, Uchiyama Group, Teadit, Sakagami Seisakusho, Sanwa Packing Industry, Hamilton Kent, Calvo Sealing, Frenzelit, Ishikawa Gasket, Lamons, Yantai Ishikawa, Guanghe, Tiansheng Corporation

Types: Flange Gasket

Sealing Gasket

Cylinder Gasket

Other



Applications: Automotive

General Equipment

Electrical Equipment

Other



The Semi-Metallic Gasket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Semi-Metallic Gasket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semi-Metallic Gasket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semi-Metallic Gasket market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Semi-Metallic Gasket Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flange Gasket

1.4.3 Sealing Gasket

1.4.4 Cylinder Gasket

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 General Equipment

1.5.4 Electrical Equipment

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Semi-Metallic Gasket Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Semi-Metallic Gasket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Semi-Metallic Gasket Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semi-Metallic Gasket Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Semi-Metallic Gasket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Semi-Metallic Gasket Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Semi-Metallic Gasket Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Semi-Metallic Gasket by Country

6.1.1 North America Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Gasket by Country

7.1.1 Europe Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Semi-Metallic Gasket by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Semi-Metallic Gasket by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Semi-Metallic Gasket by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ElringKlinger

11.1.1 ElringKlinger Corporation Information

11.1.2 ElringKlinger Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ElringKlinger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ElringKlinger Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.1.5 ElringKlinger Related Developments

11.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

11.2.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Corporation Information

11.2.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.2.5 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Related Developments

11.3 Trelleborg

11.3.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

11.3.2 Trelleborg Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Trelleborg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Trelleborg Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.3.5 Trelleborg Related Developments

11.4 The Flexitallic Group

11.4.1 The Flexitallic Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 The Flexitallic Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 The Flexitallic Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 The Flexitallic Group Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.4.5 The Flexitallic Group Related Developments

11.5 Dana

11.5.1 Dana Corporation Information

11.5.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Dana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Dana Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.5.5 Dana Related Developments

11.6 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

11.6.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.6.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Related Developments

11.7 EnPro Industries

11.7.1 EnPro Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 EnPro Industries Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 EnPro Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 EnPro Industries Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.7.5 EnPro Industries Related Developments

11.8 W. L. Gore and Associates

11.8.1 W. L. Gore and Associates Corporation Information

11.8.2 W. L. Gore and Associates Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 W. L. Gore and Associates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 W. L. Gore and Associates Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.8.5 W. L. Gore and Associates Related Developments

11.9 Parker Hannifin

11.9.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

11.9.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Parker Hannifin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Parker Hannifin Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.9.5 Parker Hannifin Related Developments

11.10 Uchiyama Group

11.10.1 Uchiyama Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Uchiyama Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Uchiyama Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Uchiyama Group Semi-Metallic Gasket Products Offered

11.10.5 Uchiyama Group Related Developments

11.12 Sakagami Seisakusho

11.12.1 Sakagami Seisakusho Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sakagami Seisakusho Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Sakagami Seisakusho Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sakagami Seisakusho Products Offered

11.12.5 Sakagami Seisakusho Related Developments

11.13 Sanwa Packing Industry

11.13.1 Sanwa Packing Industry Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Sanwa Packing Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Sanwa Packing Industry Products Offered

11.13.5 Sanwa Packing Industry Related Developments

11.14 Hamilton Kent

11.14.1 Hamilton Kent Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hamilton Kent Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Hamilton Kent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Hamilton Kent Products Offered

11.14.5 Hamilton Kent Related Developments

11.15 Calvo Sealing

11.15.1 Calvo Sealing Corporation Information

11.15.2 Calvo Sealing Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Calvo Sealing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Calvo Sealing Products Offered

11.15.5 Calvo Sealing Related Developments

11.16 Frenzelit

11.16.1 Frenzelit Corporation Information

11.16.2 Frenzelit Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Frenzelit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Frenzelit Products Offered

11.16.5 Frenzelit Related Developments

11.17 Ishikawa Gasket

11.17.1 Ishikawa Gasket Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ishikawa Gasket Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Ishikawa Gasket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ishikawa Gasket Products Offered

11.17.5 Ishikawa Gasket Related Developments

11.18 Lamons

11.18.1 Lamons Corporation Information

11.18.2 Lamons Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Lamons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Lamons Products Offered

11.18.5 Lamons Related Developments

11.19 Yantai Ishikawa

11.19.1 Yantai Ishikawa Corporation Information

11.19.2 Yantai Ishikawa Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Yantai Ishikawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Yantai Ishikawa Products Offered

11.19.5 Yantai Ishikawa Related Developments

11.20 Guanghe

11.20.1 Guanghe Corporation Information

11.20.2 Guanghe Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Guanghe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Guanghe Products Offered

11.20.5 Guanghe Related Developments

11.21 Tiansheng Corporation

11.21.1 Tiansheng Corporation Corporation Information

11.21.2 Tiansheng Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Tiansheng Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Tiansheng Corporation Products Offered

11.21.5 Tiansheng Corporation Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Semi-Metallic Gasket Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Semi-Metallic Gasket Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”