Shapewear Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Triumph, Spanx, HanesBrands, Wacoal

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Shapewear market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Shapewear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Shapewear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Shapewear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Shapewear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Shapewear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Shapewear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Shapewear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Shapewear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Shapewear Market Research Report: Triumph, Spanx, HanesBrands, Wacoal, Prima Donna, Leonisa, Spiegel, Anita, Ann Chery, Your Contour, Wonderbra Sexy, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Skins, medi, CW-X, 2XU, Zoot, Design Veronique, KIPSTA, EC3D

Types: Shirts

Pants

Waist Cincher

Socks

Bra

Others



Applications: Medical Applications

Athletic Use

Others



The Shapewear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Shapewear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Shapewear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shapewear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Shapewear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shapewear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shapewear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shapewear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shapewear Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Shapewear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shapewear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Shirts

1.4.3 Pants

1.4.4 Waist Cincher

1.4.5 Socks

1.4.6 Bra

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shapewear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical Applications

1.5.3 Athletic Use

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shapewear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Shapewear Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Shapewear Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Shapewear, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Shapewear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Shapewear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Shapewear Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Shapewear Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Shapewear Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Shapewear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Shapewear Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Shapewear Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Shapewear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shapewear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Shapewear Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Shapewear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Shapewear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Shapewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Shapewear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Shapewear Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Shapewear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Shapewear Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Shapewear Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Shapewear Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Shapewear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Shapewear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Shapewear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Shapewear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Shapewear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Shapewear Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Shapewear Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Shapewear Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Shapewear Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Shapewear Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Shapewear Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Shapewear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Shapewear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Shapewear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Shapewear by Country

6.1.1 North America Shapewear Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Shapewear Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Shapewear by Country

7.1.1 Europe Shapewear Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Shapewear Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Shapewear by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Shapewear Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Shapewear Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Shapewear by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Shapewear Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Shapewear Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Shapewear by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shapewear Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shapewear Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Shapewear Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Triumph

11.1.1 Triumph Corporation Information

11.1.2 Triumph Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Triumph Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Triumph Shapewear Products Offered

11.1.5 Triumph Related Developments

11.2 Spanx

11.2.1 Spanx Corporation Information

11.2.2 Spanx Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Spanx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Spanx Shapewear Products Offered

11.2.5 Spanx Related Developments

11.3 HanesBrands

11.3.1 HanesBrands Corporation Information

11.3.2 HanesBrands Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 HanesBrands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 HanesBrands Shapewear Products Offered

11.3.5 HanesBrands Related Developments

11.4 Wacoal

11.4.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

11.4.2 Wacoal Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Wacoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Wacoal Shapewear Products Offered

11.4.5 Wacoal Related Developments

11.5 Prima Donna

11.5.1 Prima Donna Corporation Information

11.5.2 Prima Donna Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Prima Donna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Prima Donna Shapewear Products Offered

11.5.5 Prima Donna Related Developments

11.6 Leonisa

11.6.1 Leonisa Corporation Information

11.6.2 Leonisa Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Leonisa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Leonisa Shapewear Products Offered

11.6.5 Leonisa Related Developments

11.7 Spiegel

11.7.1 Spiegel Corporation Information

11.7.2 Spiegel Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Spiegel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Spiegel Shapewear Products Offered

11.7.5 Spiegel Related Developments

11.8 Anita

11.8.1 Anita Corporation Information

11.8.2 Anita Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Anita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Anita Shapewear Products Offered

11.8.5 Anita Related Developments

11.9 Ann Chery

11.9.1 Ann Chery Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ann Chery Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Ann Chery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ann Chery Shapewear Products Offered

11.9.5 Ann Chery Related Developments

11.10 Your Contour

11.10.1 Your Contour Corporation Information

11.10.2 Your Contour Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Your Contour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Your Contour Shapewear Products Offered

11.10.5 Your Contour Related Developments

11.12 Under Armour

11.12.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.12.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Under Armour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Under Armour Products Offered

11.12.5 Under Armour Related Developments

11.13 Nike

11.13.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.13.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Nike Products Offered

11.13.5 Nike Related Developments

11.14 Adidas

11.14.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.14.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Adidas Products Offered

11.14.5 Adidas Related Developments

11.15 Skins

11.15.1 Skins Corporation Information

11.15.2 Skins Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Skins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Skins Products Offered

11.15.5 Skins Related Developments

11.16 medi

11.16.1 medi Corporation Information

11.16.2 medi Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 medi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 medi Products Offered

11.16.5 medi Related Developments

11.17 CW-X

11.17.1 CW-X Corporation Information

11.17.2 CW-X Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 CW-X Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 CW-X Products Offered

11.17.5 CW-X Related Developments

11.18 2XU

11.18.1 2XU Corporation Information

11.18.2 2XU Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 2XU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 2XU Products Offered

11.18.5 2XU Related Developments

11.19 Zoot

11.19.1 Zoot Corporation Information

11.19.2 Zoot Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Zoot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Zoot Products Offered

11.19.5 Zoot Related Developments

11.20 Design Veronique

11.20.1 Design Veronique Corporation Information

11.20.2 Design Veronique Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Design Veronique Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Design Veronique Products Offered

11.20.5 Design Veronique Related Developments

11.21 KIPSTA

11.21.1 KIPSTA Corporation Information

11.21.2 KIPSTA Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 KIPSTA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 KIPSTA Products Offered

11.21.5 KIPSTA Related Developments

11.22 EC3D

11.22.1 EC3D Corporation Information

11.22.2 EC3D Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 EC3D Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 EC3D Products Offered

11.22.5 EC3D Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Shapewear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Shapewear Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Shapewear Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Shapewear Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Shapewear Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Shapewear Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Shapewear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Shapewear Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Shapewear Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Shapewear Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Shapewear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Shapewear Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Shapewear Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Shapewear Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Shapewear Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Shapewear Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Shapewear Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Shapewear Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Shapewear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Shapewear Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Shapewear Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Shapewear Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Shapewear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Shapewear Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Shapewear Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

