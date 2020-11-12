Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | PPG, Air Products, Arkema, Nantong Donggang

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Research Report: PPG, Air Products, Arkema, Nantong Donggang, Unistar, Guizhou Lantian

Types: Industrial Grade

Electrical Grade



Applications: Solvent

Cleaning

Foam Blowing

Other



The Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Electrical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Solvent

1.5.3 Cleaning

1.5.4 Foam Blowing

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene by Country

6.1.1 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene by Country

7.1.1 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG

11.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Related Developments

11.2 Air Products

11.2.1 Air Products Corporation Information

11.2.2 Air Products Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Air Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Air Products Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

11.2.5 Air Products Related Developments

11.3 Arkema

11.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.3.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Arkema Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

11.3.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.4 Nantong Donggang

11.4.1 Nantong Donggang Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nantong Donggang Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Nantong Donggang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nantong Donggang Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

11.4.5 Nantong Donggang Related Developments

11.5 Unistar

11.5.1 Unistar Corporation Information

11.5.2 Unistar Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Unistar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Unistar Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

11.5.5 Unistar Related Developments

11.6 Guizhou Lantian

11.6.1 Guizhou Lantian Corporation Information

11.6.2 Guizhou Lantian Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Guizhou Lantian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Guizhou Lantian Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

11.6.5 Guizhou Lantian Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

