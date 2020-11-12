Roofing Membrane Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Sika, BASF, Pidilite Industries, Paul Bauder

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Roofing Membrane market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Roofing Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Roofing Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Roofing Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Roofing Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Roofing Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Roofing Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Roofing Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Roofing Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Roofing Membrane Market Research Report: Sika, BASF, Pidilite Industries, Paul Bauder, Kemper System America, Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Hexis, Fosroc, CICO Technologies Limited, Carlisle Companies, Soprema Group, Saint Gobain, Atlas Roofing, Duro-Last Roofing, Braas Monier Building Group Services, GAF, IKO Industries, Owens Corning, Firestone Building Products Company, TAMKO Building Products, Carlisle

Types: Bituminous

Elastomeric

Cementitious

Other



Applications: Roofing

Underground Constructions

Walls

Others



The Roofing Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Roofing Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Roofing Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Roofing Membrane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Roofing Membrane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Roofing Membrane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Roofing Membrane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Roofing Membrane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roofing Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Roofing Membrane Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Roofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bituminous

1.4.3 Elastomeric

1.4.4 Cementitious

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Roofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Roofing

1.5.3 Underground Constructions

1.5.4 Walls

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Roofing Membrane Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Roofing Membrane Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Roofing Membrane Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Roofing Membrane, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Roofing Membrane Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Roofing Membrane Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Roofing Membrane Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Roofing Membrane Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Roofing Membrane Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Roofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Roofing Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Roofing Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Roofing Membrane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Roofing Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roofing Membrane Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Roofing Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Roofing Membrane Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Roofing Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Roofing Membrane Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Roofing Membrane Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Roofing Membrane Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Roofing Membrane Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Roofing Membrane Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Roofing Membrane Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Roofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Roofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Roofing Membrane Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Roofing Membrane Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Roofing Membrane Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Roofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Roofing Membrane Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Roofing Membrane Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Roofing Membrane by Country

6.1.1 North America Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Roofing Membrane by Country

7.1.1 Europe Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Membrane by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Membrane Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Membrane Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Roofing Membrane by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Membrane by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Membrane Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Membrane Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Roofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sika

11.1.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Sika Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.1.5 Sika Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 Pidilite Industries

11.3.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Pidilite Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Pidilite Industries Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.3.5 Pidilite Industries Related Developments

11.4 Paul Bauder

11.4.1 Paul Bauder Corporation Information

11.4.2 Paul Bauder Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Paul Bauder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Paul Bauder Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.4.5 Paul Bauder Related Developments

11.5 Kemper System America

11.5.1 Kemper System America Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kemper System America Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Kemper System America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kemper System America Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.5.5 Kemper System America Related Developments

11.6 Dow Chemical Company

11.6.1 Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Dow Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Dow Chemical Company Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.6.5 Dow Chemical Company Related Developments

11.7 DuPont

11.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DuPont Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.7.5 DuPont Related Developments

11.8 Hexis

11.8.1 Hexis Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hexis Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hexis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hexis Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.8.5 Hexis Related Developments

11.9 Fosroc

11.9.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

11.9.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Fosroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Fosroc Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.9.5 Fosroc Related Developments

11.10 CICO Technologies Limited

11.10.1 CICO Technologies Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 CICO Technologies Limited Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 CICO Technologies Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 CICO Technologies Limited Roofing Membrane Products Offered

11.10.5 CICO Technologies Limited Related Developments

11.12 Soprema Group

11.12.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Soprema Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Soprema Group Products Offered

11.12.5 Soprema Group Related Developments

11.13 Saint Gobain

11.13.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

11.13.2 Saint Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Saint Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Saint Gobain Products Offered

11.13.5 Saint Gobain Related Developments

11.14 Atlas Roofing

11.14.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

11.14.2 Atlas Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Atlas Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Atlas Roofing Products Offered

11.14.5 Atlas Roofing Related Developments

11.15 Duro-Last Roofing

11.15.1 Duro-Last Roofing Corporation Information

11.15.2 Duro-Last Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Duro-Last Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Duro-Last Roofing Products Offered

11.15.5 Duro-Last Roofing Related Developments

11.16 Braas Monier Building Group Services

11.16.1 Braas Monier Building Group Services Corporation Information

11.16.2 Braas Monier Building Group Services Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Braas Monier Building Group Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Braas Monier Building Group Services Products Offered

11.16.5 Braas Monier Building Group Services Related Developments

11.17 GAF

11.17.1 GAF Corporation Information

11.17.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 GAF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 GAF Products Offered

11.17.5 GAF Related Developments

11.18 IKO Industries

11.18.1 IKO Industries Corporation Information

11.18.2 IKO Industries Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 IKO Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 IKO Industries Products Offered

11.18.5 IKO Industries Related Developments

11.19 Owens Corning

11.19.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.19.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

11.19.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.20 Firestone Building Products Company

11.20.1 Firestone Building Products Company Corporation Information

11.20.2 Firestone Building Products Company Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Firestone Building Products Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Firestone Building Products Company Products Offered

11.20.5 Firestone Building Products Company Related Developments

11.21 TAMKO Building Products

11.21.1 TAMKO Building Products Corporation Information

11.21.2 TAMKO Building Products Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 TAMKO Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 TAMKO Building Products Products Offered

11.21.5 TAMKO Building Products Related Developments

11.22 Carlisle

11.22.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

11.22.2 Carlisle Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Carlisle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Carlisle Products Offered

11.22.5 Carlisle Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Roofing Membrane Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Roofing Membrane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Roofing Membrane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Roofing Membrane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Roofing Membrane Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Roofing Membrane Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”