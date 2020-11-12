Synthetic Tiles Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Synthetic Tiles market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Tiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Tiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic Tiles Market Research Report: Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Forbo, Mohawk(including IVC), Mannington, Tarkett, Polyflor, HANWHA, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Taide Plastic Flooring
Types: Vinyl Tile Flooring
Wood-Plastic Flooring
Other
Applications: Commercial Use
Residential Use
The Synthetic Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Tiles market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Tiles industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Tiles market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Tiles market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Tiles market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Tiles Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Synthetic Tiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Vinyl Tile Flooring
1.4.3 Wood-Plastic Flooring
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial Use
1.5.3 Residential Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Synthetic Tiles Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Synthetic Tiles Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Synthetic Tiles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Synthetic Tiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Synthetic Tiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Tiles Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Synthetic Tiles Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Synthetic Tiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Synthetic Tiles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Tiles Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Tiles Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Synthetic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Synthetic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Synthetic Tiles Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Synthetic Tiles by Country
6.1.1 North America Synthetic Tiles Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Synthetic Tiles by Country
7.1.1 Europe Synthetic Tiles Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Tiles by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Tiles Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Synthetic Tiles by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Tiles Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Armstrong
11.1.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
11.1.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Armstrong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Armstrong Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.1.5 Armstrong Related Developments
11.2 Bonie
11.2.1 Bonie Corporation Information
11.2.2 Bonie Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Bonie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Bonie Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.2.5 Bonie Related Developments
11.3 LG Hausys
11.3.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
11.3.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 LG Hausys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 LG Hausys Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.3.5 LG Hausys Related Developments
11.4 Gerflor
11.4.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
11.4.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Gerflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Gerflor Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.4.5 Gerflor Related Developments
11.5 Forbo
11.5.1 Forbo Corporation Information
11.5.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Forbo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Forbo Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.5.5 Forbo Related Developments
11.6 Mohawk(including IVC)
11.6.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Corporation Information
11.6.2 Mohawk(including IVC) Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Mohawk(including IVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Mohawk(including IVC) Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.6.5 Mohawk(including IVC) Related Developments
11.7 Mannington
11.7.1 Mannington Corporation Information
11.7.2 Mannington Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Mannington Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Mannington Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.7.5 Mannington Related Developments
11.8 Tarkett
11.8.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
11.8.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Tarkett Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Tarkett Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.8.5 Tarkett Related Developments
11.9 Polyflor
11.9.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
11.9.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Polyflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Polyflor Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.9.5 Polyflor Related Developments
11.10 HANWHA
11.10.1 HANWHA Corporation Information
11.10.2 HANWHA Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 HANWHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 HANWHA Synthetic Tiles Products Offered
11.10.5 HANWHA Related Developments
11.12 Metroflor
11.12.1 Metroflor Corporation Information
11.12.2 Metroflor Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Metroflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Metroflor Products Offered
11.12.5 Metroflor Related Developments
11.13 Milliken
11.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information
11.13.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Milliken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Milliken Products Offered
11.13.5 Milliken Related Developments
11.15 Karndean
11.15.1 Karndean Corporation Information
11.15.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Karndean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Karndean Products Offered
11.15.5 Karndean Related Developments
11.16 Parterre
11.16.1 Parterre Corporation Information
11.16.2 Parterre Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Parterre Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Parterre Products Offered
11.16.5 Parterre Related Developments
11.17 Snmo LVT
11.17.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information
11.17.2 Snmo LVT Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Snmo LVT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Snmo LVT Products Offered
11.17.5 Snmo LVT Related Developments
11.18 Taide Plastic Flooring
11.18.1 Taide Plastic Flooring Corporation Information
11.18.2 Taide Plastic Flooring Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Taide Plastic Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Taide Plastic Flooring Products Offered
11.18.5 Taide Plastic Flooring Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Synthetic Tiles Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic Tiles Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Synthetic Tiles Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
