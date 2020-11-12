Luxury Flooring Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Luxury Flooring market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luxury Flooring Market Research Report: Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group, Faus, Kronoflooring, Kaindl Flooring, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Greenply Industries

Types: Crystal Surface

Embossed Surface

Others



Applications: Household

Commercial

Others



The Luxury Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Luxury Flooring Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Crystal Surface

1.4.3 Embossed Surface

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Luxury Flooring Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Luxury Flooring Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Luxury Flooring, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Luxury Flooring Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Luxury Flooring Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Luxury Flooring Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Luxury Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Luxury Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Luxury Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Luxury Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Flooring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Flooring Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Luxury Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Luxury Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Luxury Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Luxury Flooring Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Luxury Flooring Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Flooring Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Luxury Flooring Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Flooring Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Flooring Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Luxury Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Luxury Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Luxury Flooring Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Luxury Flooring Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Luxury Flooring Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Flooring Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Luxury Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Flooring by Country

6.1.1 North America Luxury Flooring Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Luxury Flooring Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Flooring by Country

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Flooring Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Flooring Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Flooring by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Flooring Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Flooring Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Flooring by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Flooring Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Flooring Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Armstrong

11.1.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

11.1.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Armstrong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Armstrong Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.1.5 Armstrong Related Developments

11.2 Bruce Flooring

11.2.1 Bruce Flooring Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bruce Flooring Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bruce Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bruce Flooring Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.2.5 Bruce Flooring Related Developments

11.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring

11.3.1 Balterio Laminate Flooring Corporation Information

11.3.2 Balterio Laminate Flooring Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Balterio Laminate Flooring Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.3.5 Balterio Laminate Flooring Related Developments

11.4 Beaulieu International Group

11.4.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Beaulieu International Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Beaulieu International Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Beaulieu International Group Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.4.5 Beaulieu International Group Related Developments

11.5 Berryalloc

11.5.1 Berryalloc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Berryalloc Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Berryalloc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Berryalloc Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.5.5 Berryalloc Related Developments

11.6 Classen Group

11.6.1 Classen Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Classen Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Classen Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Classen Group Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.6.5 Classen Group Related Developments

11.7 Egger Group

11.7.1 Egger Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Egger Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Egger Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Egger Group Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.7.5 Egger Group Related Developments

11.8 Formica Group

11.8.1 Formica Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Formica Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Formica Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Formica Group Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.8.5 Formica Group Related Developments

11.9 Faus

11.9.1 Faus Corporation Information

11.9.2 Faus Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Faus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Faus Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.9.5 Faus Related Developments

11.10 Kronoflooring

11.10.1 Kronoflooring Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kronoflooring Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Kronoflooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kronoflooring Luxury Flooring Products Offered

11.10.5 Kronoflooring Related Developments

11.12 Mohawk Industries

11.12.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

11.12.2 Mohawk Industries Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Mohawk Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Mohawk Industries Products Offered

11.12.5 Mohawk Industries Related Developments

11.13 Shaw Industries

11.13.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shaw Industries Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Shaw Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Shaw Industries Products Offered

11.13.5 Shaw Industries Related Developments

11.14 Greenply Industries

11.14.1 Greenply Industries Corporation Information

11.14.2 Greenply Industries Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Greenply Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Greenply Industries Products Offered

11.14.5 Greenply Industries Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Luxury Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Luxury Flooring Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Luxury Flooring Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”