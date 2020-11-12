“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fire-rated Building Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire-rated Building Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire-rated Building Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1873210/global-fire-rated-building-material-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire-rated Building Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire-rated Building Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire-rated Building Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire-rated Building Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire-rated Building Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire-rated Building Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Hilti Group (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Etex (Belgium), Tremco Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Isolatek International (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Hempel Group (Denmark), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany), Rectorseal (U.S.)

Types: Sealants & fillers

Mortar

Sheets/Boards

Spray

Preformed device

Putty

Cast-in Devices

Others



Applications: Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential



The Fire-rated Building Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire-rated Building Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire-rated Building Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire-rated Building Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire-rated Building Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire-rated Building Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire-rated Building Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire-rated Building Material market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1873210/global-fire-rated-building-material-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire-rated Building Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fire-rated Building Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sealants & fillers

1.4.3 Mortar

1.4.4 Sheets/Boards

1.4.5 Spray

1.4.6 Preformed device

1.4.7 Putty

1.4.8 Cast-in Devices

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Construction

1.5.3 Industrial Construction

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Fire-rated Building Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Fire-rated Building Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire-rated Building Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Fire-rated Building Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fire-rated Building Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fire-rated Building Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fire-rated Building Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire-rated Building Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fire-rated Building Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fire-rated Building Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fire-rated Building Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fire-rated Building Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Fire-rated Building Material by Country

6.1.1 North America Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fire-rated Building Material by Country

7.1.1 Europe Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fire-rated Building Material by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fire-rated Building Material by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Building Material by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Building Material Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Building Material Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Building Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

11.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Related Developments

11.2 Hilti Group (U.S.)

11.2.1 Hilti Group (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hilti Group (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Hilti Group (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Hilti Group (U.S.) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.2.5 Hilti Group (U.S.) Related Developments

11.3 3M (U.S.)

11.3.1 3M (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.3.2 3M (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 3M (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 3M (U.S.) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.3.5 3M (U.S.) Related Developments

11.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

11.4.1 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.4.5 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Related Developments

11.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.1 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.6 Etex (Belgium)

11.6.1 Etex (Belgium) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Etex (Belgium) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Etex (Belgium) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Etex (Belgium) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.6.5 Etex (Belgium) Related Developments

11.7 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

11.7.1 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.7.5 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Related Developments

11.8 BASF SE (Germany)

11.8.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

11.8.2 BASF SE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 BASF SE (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 BASF SE (Germany) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.8.5 BASF SE (Germany) Related Developments

11.9 Isolatek International (U.S.)

11.9.1 Isolatek International (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Isolatek International (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Isolatek International (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Isolatek International (U.S.) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.9.5 Isolatek International (U.S.) Related Developments

11.10 USG Corporation (U.S.)

11.10.1 USG Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.10.2 USG Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 USG Corporation (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 USG Corporation (U.S.) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.10.5 USG Corporation (U.S.) Related Developments

11.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

11.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Fire-rated Building Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Related Developments

11.12 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

11.12.1 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.12.2 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Products Offered

11.12.5 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.13 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

11.13.1 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.13.2 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Products Offered

11.13.5 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.14 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

11.14.1 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Products Offered

11.14.5 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Related Developments

11.15 Rectorseal (U.S.)

11.15.1 Rectorseal (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Rectorseal (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Rectorseal (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Rectorseal (U.S.) Products Offered

11.15.5 Rectorseal (U.S.) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Fire-rated Building Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fire-rated Building Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fire-rated Building Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fire-rated Building Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fire-rated Building Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fire-rated Building Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1873210/global-fire-rated-building-material-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”