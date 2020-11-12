PV Glazing Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Saint-Gobain, NSG, AGC, Guardian Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global PV Glazing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PV Glazing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PV Glazing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PV Glazing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PV Glazing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PV Glazing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PV Glazing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PV Glazing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PV Glazing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PV Glazing Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain, NSG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Taiyo Kogyo Group, Onyx Solar, PPG, Trakya, Taiwan Glass, FLAT, Xinyi Solar, AVIC Sanxin, Almaden, CSG, Anci Hi-Tech, Irico Group, Huamei Solar Glass, Xiuqiang, Topray Solar, Yuhua

Types: Tempered PV Glazing

Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated PV Glazing

Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated PV Glazing

Annealed PV Glazing

Others



Applications: Non-Residential

Residential

Utility



The PV Glazing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PV Glazing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PV Glazing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PV Glazing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PV Glazing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PV Glazing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PV Glazing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PV Glazing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PV Glazing Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PV Glazing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PV Glazing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tempered PV Glazing

1.4.3 Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated PV Glazing

1.4.4 Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated PV Glazing

1.4.5 Annealed PV Glazing

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PV Glazing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Non-Residential

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PV Glazing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PV Glazing Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PV Glazing Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PV Glazing, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global PV Glazing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global PV Glazing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global PV Glazing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 PV Glazing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PV Glazing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 PV Glazing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 PV Glazing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PV Glazing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 PV Glazing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PV Glazing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PV Glazing Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PV Glazing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 PV Glazing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 PV Glazing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PV Glazing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PV Glazing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PV Glazing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PV Glazing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PV Glazing Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PV Glazing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PV Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PV Glazing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PV Glazing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PV Glazing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PV Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PV Glazing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PV Glazing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PV Glazing Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PV Glazing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PV Glazing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PV Glazing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PV Glazing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PV Glazing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PV Glazing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America PV Glazing by Country

6.1.1 North America PV Glazing Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America PV Glazing Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PV Glazing by Country

7.1.1 Europe PV Glazing Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe PV Glazing Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PV Glazing by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific PV Glazing Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific PV Glazing Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PV Glazing by Country

9.1.1 Latin America PV Glazing Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America PV Glazing Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PV Glazing by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PV Glazing Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PV Glazing Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa PV Glazing Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Saint-Gobain

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.1.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Saint-Gobain PV Glazing Products Offered

11.1.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

11.2 NSG

11.2.1 NSG Corporation Information

11.2.2 NSG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 NSG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 NSG PV Glazing Products Offered

11.2.5 NSG Related Developments

11.3 AGC

11.3.1 AGC Corporation Information

11.3.2 AGC Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 AGC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 AGC PV Glazing Products Offered

11.3.5 AGC Related Developments

11.4 Guardian Industries

11.4.1 Guardian Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Guardian Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Guardian Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Guardian Industries PV Glazing Products Offered

11.4.5 Guardian Industries Related Developments

11.5 Taiyo Kogyo Group

11.5.1 Taiyo Kogyo Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Taiyo Kogyo Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Taiyo Kogyo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Taiyo Kogyo Group PV Glazing Products Offered

11.5.5 Taiyo Kogyo Group Related Developments

11.6 Onyx Solar

11.6.1 Onyx Solar Corporation Information

11.6.2 Onyx Solar Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Onyx Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Onyx Solar PV Glazing Products Offered

11.6.5 Onyx Solar Related Developments

11.7 PPG

11.7.1 PPG Corporation Information

11.7.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 PPG PV Glazing Products Offered

11.7.5 PPG Related Developments

11.8 Trakya

11.8.1 Trakya Corporation Information

11.8.2 Trakya Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Trakya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Trakya PV Glazing Products Offered

11.8.5 Trakya Related Developments

11.9 Taiwan Glass

11.9.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information

11.9.2 Taiwan Glass Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Taiwan Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Taiwan Glass PV Glazing Products Offered

11.9.5 Taiwan Glass Related Developments

11.10 FLAT

11.10.1 FLAT Corporation Information

11.10.2 FLAT Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 FLAT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 FLAT PV Glazing Products Offered

11.10.5 FLAT Related Developments

11.12 AVIC Sanxin

11.12.1 AVIC Sanxin Corporation Information

11.12.2 AVIC Sanxin Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 AVIC Sanxin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 AVIC Sanxin Products Offered

11.12.5 AVIC Sanxin Related Developments

11.13 Almaden

11.13.1 Almaden Corporation Information

11.13.2 Almaden Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Almaden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Almaden Products Offered

11.13.5 Almaden Related Developments

11.14 CSG

11.14.1 CSG Corporation Information

11.14.2 CSG Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 CSG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 CSG Products Offered

11.14.5 CSG Related Developments

11.15 Anci Hi-Tech

11.15.1 Anci Hi-Tech Corporation Information

11.15.2 Anci Hi-Tech Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Anci Hi-Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Anci Hi-Tech Products Offered

11.15.5 Anci Hi-Tech Related Developments

11.16 Irico Group

11.16.1 Irico Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 Irico Group Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Irico Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Irico Group Products Offered

11.16.5 Irico Group Related Developments

11.17 Huamei Solar Glass

11.17.1 Huamei Solar Glass Corporation Information

11.17.2 Huamei Solar Glass Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Huamei Solar Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Huamei Solar Glass Products Offered

11.17.5 Huamei Solar Glass Related Developments

11.18 Xiuqiang

11.18.1 Xiuqiang Corporation Information

11.18.2 Xiuqiang Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Xiuqiang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Xiuqiang Products Offered

11.18.5 Xiuqiang Related Developments

11.19 Topray Solar

11.19.1 Topray Solar Corporation Information

11.19.2 Topray Solar Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Topray Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Topray Solar Products Offered

11.19.5 Topray Solar Related Developments

11.20 Yuhua

11.20.1 Yuhua Corporation Information

11.20.2 Yuhua Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Yuhua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Yuhua Products Offered

11.20.5 Yuhua Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 PV Glazing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global PV Glazing Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global PV Glazing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America PV Glazing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: PV Glazing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: PV Glazing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: PV Glazing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe PV Glazing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: PV Glazing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: PV Glazing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: PV Glazing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific PV Glazing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: PV Glazing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: PV Glazing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: PV Glazing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America PV Glazing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: PV Glazing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: PV Glazing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: PV Glazing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa PV Glazing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: PV Glazing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: PV Glazing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: PV Glazing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PV Glazing Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PV Glazing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”