LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermal Insulation Building Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Insulation Building Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain S.A., BASF SE, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group PLC, Johns Manville Corporation, Rockwool International A/S, Paroc Group Oy, Gaf Materials Corporation, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Aspen Aerogels, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Covestro Ag, DOW Corning Corporation, Firestone Building Products Company, Fletcher Building Limited, Huntsman Corporation, KCC Corporation, Lapolla Industries, Nichais Corporation, Ode Industry and Trade Inc., Recticel SA, Trocellen GmbH, Ursa Insulation, S.A.

Types: Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others



Applications: Residential Building

Non-residential Building



The Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermal Insulation Building Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermal Insulation Building Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Thermal Insulation Building Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stone Wool

1.4.3 Glass Wool

1.4.4 Plastic Foam

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Building

1.5.3 Non-residential Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermal Insulation Building Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermal Insulation Building Materials by Country

6.1.1 North America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermal Insulation Building Materials by Country

7.1.1 Europe Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation Building Materials by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation Building Materials by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation Building Materials by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Saint-Gobain S.A.

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Saint-Gobain S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Saint-Gobain S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Saint-Gobain S.A. Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.1.5 Saint-Gobain S.A. Related Developments

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF SE Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.3 Owens Corning

11.3.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.3.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Owens Corning Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.3.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.4 Kingspan Group PLC

11.4.1 Kingspan Group PLC Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kingspan Group PLC Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kingspan Group PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kingspan Group PLC Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.4.5 Kingspan Group PLC Related Developments

11.5 Johns Manville Corporation

11.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johns Manville Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Johns Manville Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Johns Manville Corporation Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.5.5 Johns Manville Corporation Related Developments

11.6 Rockwool International A/S

11.6.1 Rockwool International A/S Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rockwool International A/S Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Rockwool International A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Rockwool International A/S Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.6.5 Rockwool International A/S Related Developments

11.7 Paroc Group Oy

11.7.1 Paroc Group Oy Corporation Information

11.7.2 Paroc Group Oy Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Paroc Group Oy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Paroc Group Oy Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.7.5 Paroc Group Oy Related Developments

11.8 Gaf Materials Corporation

11.8.1 Gaf Materials Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gaf Materials Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Gaf Materials Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gaf Materials Corporation Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.8.5 Gaf Materials Corporation Related Developments

11.9 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

11.9.1 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.9.5 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.10 Knauf Insulation

11.10.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Knauf Insulation Thermal Insulation Building Materials Products Offered

11.10.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments

11.12 Atlas Roofing Corporation

11.12.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Atlas Roofing Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Atlas Roofing Corporation Products Offered

11.12.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation Related Developments

11.13 Cabot Corporation

11.13.1 Cabot Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 Cabot Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Cabot Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Cabot Corporation Products Offered

11.13.5 Cabot Corporation Related Developments

11.14 Covestro Ag

11.14.1 Covestro Ag Corporation Information

11.14.2 Covestro Ag Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Covestro Ag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Covestro Ag Products Offered

11.14.5 Covestro Ag Related Developments

11.15 DOW Corning Corporation

11.15.1 DOW Corning Corporation Corporation Information

11.15.2 DOW Corning Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 DOW Corning Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 DOW Corning Corporation Products Offered

11.15.5 DOW Corning Corporation Related Developments

11.16 Firestone Building Products Company

11.16.1 Firestone Building Products Company Corporation Information

11.16.2 Firestone Building Products Company Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Firestone Building Products Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Firestone Building Products Company Products Offered

11.16.5 Firestone Building Products Company Related Developments

11.17 Fletcher Building Limited

11.17.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information

11.17.2 Fletcher Building Limited Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Fletcher Building Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Fletcher Building Limited Products Offered

11.17.5 Fletcher Building Limited Related Developments

11.18 Huntsman Corporation

11.18.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

11.18.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Huntsman Corporation Products Offered

11.18.5 Huntsman Corporation Related Developments

11.19 KCC Corporation

11.19.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

11.19.2 KCC Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 KCC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 KCC Corporation Products Offered

11.19.5 KCC Corporation Related Developments

11.20 Lapolla Industries

11.20.1 Lapolla Industries Corporation Information

11.20.2 Lapolla Industries Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Lapolla Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Lapolla Industries Products Offered

11.20.5 Lapolla Industries Related Developments

11.21 Nichais Corporation

11.21.1 Nichais Corporation Corporation Information

11.21.2 Nichais Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Nichais Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Nichais Corporation Products Offered

11.21.5 Nichais Corporation Related Developments

11.22 Ode Industry and Trade Inc.

11.22.1 Ode Industry and Trade Inc. Corporation Information

11.22.2 Ode Industry and Trade Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Ode Industry and Trade Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Ode Industry and Trade Inc. Products Offered

11.22.5 Ode Industry and Trade Inc. Related Developments

11.23 Recticel SA

11.23.1 Recticel SA Corporation Information

11.23.2 Recticel SA Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Recticel SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Recticel SA Products Offered

11.23.5 Recticel SA Related Developments

11.24 Trocellen GmbH

11.24.1 Trocellen GmbH Corporation Information

11.24.2 Trocellen GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Trocellen GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Trocellen GmbH Products Offered

11.24.5 Trocellen GmbH Related Developments

11.25 Ursa Insulation, S.A.

11.25.1 Ursa Insulation, S.A. Corporation Information

11.25.2 Ursa Insulation, S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Ursa Insulation, S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Ursa Insulation, S.A. Products Offered

11.25.5 Ursa Insulation, S.A. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Thermal Insulation Building Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

