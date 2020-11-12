Power Over Ethernet (POE) Solutions Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The growing utilization of IoT connectivity boosts the growth of Power Over Ethernet (POE) solutions market during the forecast period. The utilization of IoT technology in retail, healthcare, transportation and manufacturing industry is growing, the deployment of PoE aided routers and switches provide gigabit speed to connected devices is increases. The various initiatives were taken by the government that includes Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities Development that are fuelling the adoption of PoE solutions to promote energy efficiency solution that enables power and data to share the Ethernet cable infrastructure.

The demand for high power devices is rising owing to a significant increase in the adoption of IoT that is enabling the technology companies to develop power sourcing equipment (PSE). For instance, in July 2017, NETGEAR, Inc., a provider of networking devices, launched 24-Port Gigabit PoE+Smart managed PRO Switch with 2 SFP ports to supports large density PoE installation. This product enables the SMEs in the easy offering of PoE based VoIP phones and surveillance system. It also represents switching solutions for advanced SMBs that looking for the best combination of performance and features. The IoT connected objects are growingly required to collect small volumes of data along with remote devices. These ranges from industrial machine to machine applications include remote monitoring for agriculture equipment and oil and gas pipelines, to IoT applications that include managing public lightning in smart cities.

Recent Activity

In January 2019, Wipro lightning has tied up with the Cisco for Power Over Ethernet solutions and pure Li-Fi for connected lighting solutions. Through providing PoE based smart lighting systems, the manager remotely monitors the lights and room temperature that depends on the occupancy levels.

In April 2018, Microsemi has entered into a partnership with Future Electronics that is a distributor of electronic components for distributing its single port gigabit Ethernet. This partnership enables in providing capabilities that include extended product design life cycle, lesser power consumption, and improved IEEE precision time protocol accuracy from system-level solution for 5G compliant designs.

Current Market Trends Covered In the Report

The demand for power over Ethernet chipset is anticipated to grow due to the increasing penetration of the internet in emerging nations.

China and Japan are expected to have significant growth during the forecast period due to favorable government regulations.

North America is expected to hold the highest share in terms of revenue in the market over the forecast period.

Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market- Segmentation

By Type

Power Sourcing Equipment

Powered Devices

By Device

Ethernet Switch & Injectors

IP Cameras

VoIP

Wireless Radio Access Points

By End-users

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market – Segment by Region

North America



The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Belden, Inc

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

euromicron AG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kinetic Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (Avnet, Inc.)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

