Global Patient lifting Equipment Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The rising demand for patient lifting equipment in hospitals, home care settings, elderly care facilities is boosting the growth of the patient lifting equipment market. A patient lift is a sit-to-stand lift and it is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and people receiving home health care to be transferred by the use of electric lifting sling. Sling lifts used for lifting the patients whose mobility is confined. The use of sling lifts facilitates the transferring of heavy patients while reducing stress on the caregiver, decreasing the number of nursing staff that is required to move patients from one place to another.

As per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), workers’ injuries from slips and trips are the biggest concerns in hospitals. For instance, in 2018, injury and illness rate in healthcare facilities was at 5.2 cases for every 100 workers. As per the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) report, there were 75 lifting related injuries for every 10,000 hospital workers, 107 injuries for every 10,000 workers at nursing homes and residential facilities. Such increasing lifting related injuries in healthcare facilities are creating enormous opportunities for the global patient lifting equipment market.

The major benefits of using patient lifting equipment at home include increased patients mobility, enhanced patient and caregiver satisfaction, improved quality of patient care, reduce work-related injuries, expand employee retention, reduce workers compensation, reduce patient falls, pressure ulcers and skin tears and growing healthcare employee satisfaction. Thus, due to these benefits and solutions, the patient lifting equipment market is anticipatory growing during the forecast period.

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

Ceiling Lifts

Star & Wheelchair Lifts

Mobile Lifts

Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Bath & Pool Lifts

Lifting Slings

Lifting Accessories

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Arjo, Inc.

Benmor Medical, Ltd.

Colfax Corp. (DJOGlobal, Inc.)

Drive DeVilbissInternational

Etac Ltd.

Getinge AB

GF Health Products, Inc.

Guldmann, Inc.

Handicare Group AB

Hill-Rom Service, Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Joerns Healthcare, LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Prism Medical UK, Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

