How to Watch 2020 Masters Golf : Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time Augusta National

The Masters 2020: Tee times, live stream, TV channel, how to watch golf championship at Augusta National.Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will open the defense of his 2019 Masters title on Thursday at 7:55 a.m. ET when he tees off on the 10th hole. Woods will spend the first two days of the tournament playing alongside Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree.

Woods finished last year’s tournament at 13-under, one shot better than Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, which was good enough to win. He admitted Tuesday that this year, a Masters Tournament without fans will feel “different.” And he added that despite his recent struggles—Woods won just one title in the 2020 season and a T-9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open was his second-best finish in 2020—he still feels confident in his chances.

“Do I expect to contend?” Woods said. “Yes, I do. I mean, you look at Freddie [Couples] and Bernhard [Langer]: They are in their 60s and they seem to contend. Jack [Nicklaus] contended here when he was 58. It can be done. This is a golf course in which having an understanding how to play and where to miss it and how to hit the shots around here, it helps.”

Even if it is happening seven months later than originally scheduled, the most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived. The 2020 Masters is officially underway, and this year’s event is another star-studded affair at Augusta National Golf Club with a loaded 92-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week. Rory McIlroy leads the pack looking to breakthrough at Augusta National, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm remains one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka as well.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week with a variety of ways for you to watch your favorite golfers play one of the most exciting courses in the world.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

Masters Live stream: 7:10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:39 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

* Authentication required on the mobile app or connected devices

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amen Corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

* Authentication required on the mobile app or connected devices

Additional details

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon, Billy Kratzert and Michelle Wie West begin coverage of the 2020 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Brian Crowell and Michael Breed also will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.