The EV powertrain market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific led the EV powertrain market in 2018 with a significant market share, and is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The global automotive industry is experiencing a significant shift from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. Governments in various countries are taking initiatives to drive the adoption of electric vehicles. For instance, the Government of Canada invested US$ 182.5 million to develop fast charging network for electric vehicles. Also, in December 2017, the Federal Government of Canada released its Greening Government Strategy, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Also, according to Clean Energy Canada, the Canadian government invested US$ 1 billion in 2017 for the production of EVs. In 2019, more than 40 models of electric vehicles were available in the Canadian market due to increasing production and demand. Also, electric vehicles account for 2.5% of all vehicles sold in Canada. Furthermore, according to GOV.UK, in July 2019, authorities in the UK invested up to US$ 100 million for the development of next generation electric vehicles. Thus, the government is also collaborating with industry leaders to accelerate the development of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape.

SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the EV Powertrain Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the EV Powertrain Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Get Sample Copy of EV Powertrain Market at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002938/

Major key companies covered in this report:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cummins, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Tata Elxsi

Dana Limited

Valeo SA

Mahle GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the EV Powertrain Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the EV Powertrain Market segments and regions.

The research on the EV Powertrain Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the EV Powertrain Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the EV Powertrain Market.

EV Powertrain Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002938/

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/