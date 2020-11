The global fresh pears market was valued at US$ 25,282.2millionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 37,075.5million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during2020-2027.

Salix Fruits, Duckwall Fruit, Rainier Fruit Co., Sage Fruit Company, BEL’EXPORT, William H. Kopke JR., Inc., Stemilt Growers LLC., Domex Superfresh Growers, Underwood Fruit & Warehouse Co., and Washington Fruit & Produce Co

Several species of fresh pears are valued due to their edible fruits and juices, while the Red Bartlett variety is cultivated as trees. The pear is native to the coastal and mildly temperature regions of the old ranging from Western Europe to North America east and right across Asia. Fresh pears contain high quantities of dietary fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants. It is rich source of vitamin C, A (also provitamin A), B, and K; potassium; magnesium; and copper. According to a study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that vitamin A and C present in pears help boost the immunity. Antioxidants assist in stimulating the production of white blood cells that are vital components of immune mechanism. This eventually makes the immune system stronger, allowing the body to ward of mild illness such as flu, cold, and upset stomach. Moreover, the consumption of fresh pears helps improve bone health, enhance blood circulation, aid in healing, maintain heart health, promote gut health, lose weight, lower diabetes-related risks, and reduce inflammation. Pears are also reported to have anticancer properties and good effects on skin and hair.

Based on type, the fresh pear market is segmented into Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Concorde, Seckel, Comice, Forelle, Starkrimson, and Others. In 2019, the green anjou segment dominated the market. Green Anjou pearshave squat egg-like shape. This pear has a larger spherical lower portion, which begins a gradual taper on the mid-point to a narrow rounded top. The green anjou pears are bright green and sometimes it have soft red blush. The pears show a subtle color change on ripening. These pears are sweetly mellow and have smooth and juicy texture; the variety is largely preferred in breakfast. Although it is eaten raw, it is suitable for baking, poaching, and roasting as well. Pear TarteTatin is a dish prepared using green anjou pears. The harvest of green anjou pears begins in the fall, and they arrive in produce in September and early October. Although it can be seen in market throughout the year, this variety has the greatest availability during the summers. It is also used in salads, pies, and sauces and beverages.

In terms of geography, the fresh pears market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global fresh pears market in 2019, followed by Europe and North America. China is one of the major countries dominating the fresh pears market in Asia Pacific, followed by Rest of Asia Pacific. The increasing popularity of fresh pear varieties in Asia Pacific drives the market. China is a prime producer of this fruit in the region, followed by Japan, Korea, and India. The most common pear species in Asia Pacific is Pyrus pyrifolia, which is native to East Asia. The edible fruit of this species known by names such as Asian pear, Chinese pear, Japanese pear, Taiwanese pear, Korean pear, zodiac pear, apple pear, three-halves pear, and sand pear. In the Himalayan states of India and Nepal, it is cultivated as a cash crop. For thousands of years, pear fruits have been utilized as a medicine in Ayurvedic practices and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). In these practices, Asian pears are used to cure respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, and rhinitis. Pears also are considered antitussive and hence utilized to alleviate cough, relieve inflammation, and clear phlegm. Moreover, in this region, pear peel is used in cosmetics for skin-whitening due to its arbutin content.In Taiwan, the pear is considered as a fruit crop of high economic value. The majority of the pear varieties cultivated in Taiwan are of Asiantype. In the Southeast Asian region, Myanmar and Thailand grow the Asian pear. The cultivation of Asian pear in Thailand is confined to the highland areas in northern Thailand, where the climate is rather moderate, and a period of chilling occurs in winter to break bud dormancy, but this period is concise.

