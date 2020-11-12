Premium Market Insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Peer-to-peer fundraising is a procedure of fundraising that leverages your supporters to fundraise on your behalf. Peer-to-peer fundraising is also known as social fundraising, p2p fundraising, or personal and team fundraising. Peer-to-peer fundraising is an excessive way to get new donors and reach new networks of people.

Key Players:

1. Blackbaud, Inc.

2. Bonfire

3. Donately Corporation

4. DonorPerfect

5. EveryAction, Inc.

6. Kindful

7. Neon One, LLC

8. OneCause

9. Qgiv, Inc.

10. Salsa Labs, Inc

Implementation of the fundraising method instantly extends the donor base and allows to strengthen donor relationships, which is one of the major factor driving the growth of the Peer-to-peer fundraising software market. Moreover, features like clutter-free admin control, time-saving fundraising automation, and real-time reporting are anticipated to boost the growth of the Peer-to-peer fundraising software market.

The “Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the peer-to-peer fundraising software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of peer-to-peer fundraising software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, organization size, applications. The global peer-to-peer fundraising software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading peer-to-peer fundraising software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the peer-to-peer fundraising software market.

The global peer-to-peer fundraising software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs.

The report analyzes factors affecting peer-to-peer fundraising software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the peer-to-peer fundraising software market in these regions.

