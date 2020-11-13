Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global firewall as a service (FWaaS) market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate of 19.8% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing growth in cloud-based applications, advantages offered by the cloud-based firewall solutions such as secure access parity, identity protection, security over migration, and secure performance management, rise in the incidence of data breaches.

Data security and privacy have a significant role in enterprises that aids in preventing unauthorized access to computers, websites, and databases. However, the concerns regarding data security and privacy have been rising significantly owing to the abundant amount of unprotected data and poor security infrastructure. Data loss is a major concern for businesses of all sizes as it results in losing money and time to recover information which is vital for every business. It can disrupt the everyday operations of any business. This increases the need for implementation of FWaaS solutions across industry verticals; thereby expanding the global FWaaS market size.

A full Report of Global Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) Market Available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/firewall-as-a-service-fwaas-market

The Global Data Protection Index by Dell EMC has surveyed 2,200 IT decision-makers from 18 countries in 2018. Of these, 76% experienced a disruption and 27% experienced irreparable data loss in 2018, which is around double that of 14% in 2016. Although system downtime is a problem, the loss of data is particularly expensive. On average, 20 hours of downtime cost businesses $494,869. Further, the average data loss of 2.04 terabytes costs nearly $939,703. As it costs high to enterprises, the companies are moving towards network protection solutions, which in turn, drives the growth of the global FWaaS market.

For instance, on average, organizations managed 9.70 petabyte (PB) of data in 2018, which signifies an explosive growth of 569% as compared to 1.45 PB managed in 2016. Further, 92% of businesses across the globe realize the potential value of data, with 36% already monetizing it. According to the survey, the use of the public cloud has increased from 28% of the total IT environment in respondents’ organizations in 2016 to 40% in 2018. Nearly all (98%) organizations are using the public cloud as a part of data protection infrastructure, reflecting the enormous potential for the expansion of the market growth.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/firewall-as-a-service-fwaas-market

In addition, according to Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), data breaches are an ever-increasing threat to every industry, with the number of the US data breach incidents tracked in 2017 hitting a new record of 1,579 breaches. It is a 44.7% increase over 2016’s record-breaking numbers. Of the data breaches reported in 2017, 8.5% involved the financial sector, such as banks, credit unions, financial services, credit card companies, investment firms, mortgage and loan brokers, payday lenders and pension funds. Owing to such factors, various industry verticals are adopting FWaaS solutions; thereby, propelling the growth of the global firewall as a service (FWaaS) market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global FWaaS Market Report

Based on the mode of deployment, the on-premises segment is estimated to hold a dominating market share during the forecast period.

Based on the industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in the global FWaaS market in 2018.

North America is estimated to dominate the global firewall as a service (FWaaS) industry during the forecast period.

Global FWaaS Market Segmentation

By Service Model

Software-as-a-Service (Saas)

Platform-as-a-Service (Paas)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas)

By Mode of Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Aerospace and Defense

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global FWaaS Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Cerdant

Check Point Software Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Dell Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

IntraSystems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Panda Security S.L.

SecureWorks, Inc.

Skybox Security

SonicWall Inc.

Sprout Technologies Ltd

Vocus Group Ltd.

Zscaler, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/firewall-as-a-service-fwaas-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404