Table Saw Market Demand and Research Insights by 2027

A table saw, also known as saw bench, is a woodworking tool. It consists of circular blades used to cut wooden pieces as well as objects made of other materials. Table saws are primarily used to cut large panels and sheets such as plywood and medium density fiberboard. Various types of table saws are available in the market based on its application. Benchtop table saws are lightweight and are ideally placed over the table for the procedure while cabinet saws are heavy and use substantial amount of cast iron and steel to minimize vibration and improve accuracy.

Table Saw – Competitive Landscape

The table saw market is highly fragmented. Prominent players occupy considerable share worldwide. However, many regional players are proliferating in different regions, thereby resulting in cut throat competition.

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. is a U.S. based public limited company specialized in manufacturing of industrial tools, household hardware, and security related products. Established in the year 1843, the company has presence around the world in more than 40 countries in Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH is a German company established in the year 1886. It is a multinational company specialized in providing engineering and technological solutions. Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, a part of Robert Bosch GmbH, provides power tools which includes table saws.

Makita Corporation

Makita Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer of power tools. The company has production sites in Japan, China, Brazil, U.K., Mexico, and Romania etc. The company provides stationary as well as portable table saws.

Koki Holdings America Ltd.

Koki Holdings America Ltd. specializes in manufacturing power tools. The company has presence in North and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. It provides stationary table saws, jobsite table saws, hybrid table saws, professional grade table saws etc.

Altendorf GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenbau

Altendorf GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenbau is a German company specialized in manufacturing of sliding table saws and panel saws. The company has approximately 260 employees, with production units of around 2400 sliding tables every year. The company has production facilities in China and Germany along with subsidiaries in U.S. Australia, China, and India.

Other Prominent Players

Apart from these key players, other players associated with the manufacturing of table saw include Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Felder Group USA, General International, SCM Group, and Powermatic.

Table Saw Market– Dynamics

Table saw market anticipated to expand owing to growth in construction industry coupled with rising concept of “Do-It-Yourself” (DIY)

Growth in the construction industry is anticipated to drive demand for table saws owing to its extensive utilization in construction of buildings. Apart from its usage in commercial and industrial spaces, residential buildings have wide application for table saws. The concept of “Do-It-Yourself” is proliferating, especially in North America and Europe, where portable table saws for construction of residential houses is widely utilized. This is anticipated to fuel the overall demand for table saws.

Emergence of online platforms anticipated to fuel the market

Advent of online platforms such as company owned portals, e-commerce portals, and third party portals that act as aggregators for different manufacturers of table saws is augmenting the growth of the table saws market. Emergence of online platforms has helped many manufacturers in increasing their geographical presence, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the table saw market.

Efficiency of certain table saws restraints the growth of the market

Most portable table saws are typically smaller in size. This makes cutting thick wood and plywood difficult and hence they are less efficient compared to stationary table saws. Additionally, portable table saws create more vibration as they are not fixed in a place, thus resulting in inefficient cutting. These restraints the growth of the table saw market.

Table Saw Market – Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the table saw market can be divided into:

Benchtop

Jobsite

Contractor

Cabinet

Hybrid

In terms of application, the table saw market can be classified into:

Portable

Stationary

Based on end-user, the table saw market can be segmented into:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

In terms of distribution channel, the table saw market can be classified into:

Online Company owned portals E-commerce sites

Offline Specialty Stores Other retail stores



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

