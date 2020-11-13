3D Simulation Software Market Future Growth Opportunities 2027

Global 3D Simulation Software Market: Introduction

3D simulation software is a program set which enables the design, development, and production of a mathematical representation of a surface of an object in three dimension through specialized software.

3D simulation software enables the visualization, designing, and control an object, environment, or any graphical element within a three-dimensional scope.

Global 3D Simulation Software Market – Dynamics

Growth of High Definition 3D Viewing Experience Specifically in Automotive Industry

Demand for high definition and 3D viewing in product designing has increased significantly across various industries. Automotive and semiconductor sectors are expanding at a healthy CAGR in different regions. Demand for 3D simulation software has increased exponentially in the automotive industry which enables manufacturers to design the best possible product using its dynamic features.

Increased Focus on Product Designing and Development across the Globe

In this competitive era, companies across all industries are highly focused on designing and developing the best product within their industry scope. 3D simulation software has brought about a revolution in the designing industry. 3D simulation software provides a replica of the product on the screen with 3D shapes. This helps a company to reduce the risk of product failure at the time of launch.

Improper Infrastructure Hampering the Growth of the 3D Simulation Software Market

The absence of system infrastructure as well as technical know-how is hampering the growth of the 3D simulation software market. To use 3D simulation software to its potential, users need to gain expertise in the designing as well as usage of the software. Regions such as Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa lack system infrastructure as well as professional expertise due to low HDI (Human Development Index) which restrains the growth of the market.

Europe Expected to Dominate the Global 3D Simulation Software Market

In terms of region, the global 3D simulation software market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global 3D simulation software market during the forecast period, due to strong adoption of designing software in the automotive industry in Europe.

Global 3D Simulation Software Market – Competitive Landscape

In January 2020, SimScale raised approximately US$ 29.84 Mn in Series C funding. Insight Partners led the round of funding. The company is focused on providing such software in 3D Simulation that the type of end-users of the software can be expanded.

Autodesk, Inc.

Established in 1984, Autodesk Inc. is focused on development of software that enables users to design and create models for engineering and entertainment industries. The company is one of the prominent leaders in the designing software market. Major end-users of its designing software include mechanical, civil, and electronics professionals.

SimScale

Established in 2012, SimScale is the world’s first production-ready SaaS application for engineering simulation. The company is highly focused on providing 3D simulation software that is accessible to any designer or engineer in the world.

