Legionella Water Testing Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2024

Legionella that cause Legionellosis, a form of pneumonia is a respiratory disorder. The bacteria causes severe lung infection known as Legionnaires’ disease. The treatment of this disease often requires intensive care and hospitalization; therefore, it is considered as a public health concerns. The bacteria can also cause Pontiac fever, a less serious infection, which has symptoms such as a mild flu. Legionella bacteria grows in hot water. People working in industries that depend on water storage are prone to contracting this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 4,568 new cases of Legionnaires’ disease were reported in 2013. Growing prevalence of Legionella-related diseases and increasing awareness about the preventive measures are major factors driving the market growth. People working in restaurants, schools, hospitals, large plumbing systems, and other places requiring water storage are prone to this waterborne disease. Therefore, the severity and large number of population prone to these infections, has increased the demand for accurate and on-time diagnosis of Legionellosis and other related infections.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30416

Legionella water testing market is segment based on microbial culture, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) stain, and others. Government laws mandate testing for Legionella is another key factors driving the global market. Moreover, water testing is anticipated to be the fastest growing market. Rising importance of water testing activities in many industries as a preventive measure for infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the Legionella water testing market. However, these tests can take up to several weeks to deliver accurate results. This delay in the conventional testing method could hamper the market growth. Delay in the treatment or presumptive treatment can happens due to the lack of accurate diagnostics. Delay in diagnosis could hamper the treatment and preventive measures, which can also cause an outbreak of the disease. PCR testing provides accurate and timely diagnosis along with reproducible results.

Additionally, the conventional legionella water testing methods are usually labor intensive and involve manual contamination, which can cause infection and affect the accuracy of the results. The advancements in diagnostic technological in terms of digitization and automation are accountable for the growth of the market. Automation can facilitate accurate diagnostic procedures, while reducing the time and manual effort; thereby providing with sensitive, precise, and reliable results. Therefore, rapid advancement in diagnostic methods are increasingly gaining popularity and their demand is expected to increase in future. However, fewer companies manufacturing these tests can inhibit market growth.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Legionella Water Testing Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=30416

Geographically, the global legionella water testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest share of market, due to high awareness of Legionellosis and other related diseases and favorable initiative taken by the government by making the legionella test compulsory in countries such as the U.K. and Germany. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Growing geriatric population prone to these infections and increasing disposable income are likely to drive the market in the region. Moreover, increasing penetration of Legionella testing products through a network of global distribution is expected to offer immense growth opportunities to the legionella water testing market over the forecast period. Therefore, existing players are recommended to invest in emerging economies to increase their market shares.

Key players operating in the global legionella water testing market include Alere, Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Pre-Book Legionella Water Testing Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30416<ype=S

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empty-capsules-market-to-ride-the-wave-of-increasing-focus-on-preventive-healthcare-transparency-market-research-301009692.html