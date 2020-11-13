Asia-Pacific Freeze Drying Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Asia-pacific Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing pharmaceutical industry is majorly creating the demand for freeze-drying equipment in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the food processing industry has significant contributions to market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Manufactures providing freeze-drying equipment within the Asia-Pacific region include ULVAC, Inc. (Japan), NISSEI, Ltd. (Japan), Kyoes Vacuum Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huayu Brother (China), LABFREEZ Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India).

China dominants the Asia-Pacific freeze drying market during the forecast period. Japan has also significant market in Asia-Pacific freeze drying market attributed to the well-developed food industry. Further, India is estimated to be the fastest growing region attributed to significant efforts in food processing industry and presence of large number of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of accessories and equipment, technology and scale of operation. Based on accessories and equipment, the market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading and unloading, controlling and monitoring systems, manifolds, clean in place systems, drying chambers and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers and manifold freeze dryers. Based on scale of operation, the market is segmented into industrial scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers and lab scale freeze dryers.

Asia-Pacific Freeze Drying Market Segmentation

By Accessories and Equipment

Vacuum Systems

Loading And Unloading

Controlling And Monitoring Systems

Manifolds

Clean In Place Systems

Drying Chambers

Others

By Technology

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

By Scale of Operation

Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers

Lab Scale Freeze Dryers

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-pacific

Company Profiles

AJINOMOTO CO, INC.

Asahi Group Holdings

Azbil corp.

BIOBASE

Campers Pantry Pty Ltd.

CUDDON FREEZE DRY

Expedition Foods Ltd.

Kemolo Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Lyomac Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

