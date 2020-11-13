European Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The European cloud infrastructure services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 10.9% during the forecast period. Europe also has huge potential for the growth of the cloud infrastructure services market. With an advanced economy and well established telecommunication infrastructure. The factor such as increasing adoption of cloud services among small and medium enterprises are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Further, increasing trend of smartphones and increasing internet penetration are also estimated to contribute towards the growth of the market.

Increasing trend of smart phone is also one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the cloud infrastructure services market across the Europe. Moreover, increasing trend of social media and increasing internet penetration are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

The European cloud infrastructure services market is segmented into deployment model and end-user. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, retail and others.

European Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis

European

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services

CenturyLink

DigitalOcean

Dimension Data

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

OVH Cloud

Rackspace Holding Inc.

