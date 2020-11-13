France Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

France cloud infrastructure services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 11.7% during the forecast period. Supportive government regulation and growth friendly environment are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. French legislation offers a high level of safety and security for data, for instance, Decree 2007-663 of May 2, 2007 and Act 2004-575 of June 21, 2004 focuses on safety, security and sensitivity of data entrusted to cloud computing centers.

Furthermore, presence of key market players in France is also one of the major factors that is contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Besides the presence of multinational players such as AT&T, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and HP, France is also home of several regional players such asCapgemini, ATOS, Orange, Steria, and SFR. In addition, increasing internet penetration is estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. In 2016, the internet penetration rate was estimated to be 83.8% and it is further estimated to increase during the forecast period

The France cloud infrastructure services market is segmented into deployment model and end-user. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, retail and others.

France Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Retail

Others

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services

CenturyLink

Cisco Systems Inc.

DigitalOcean

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Rackspace Holding Inc.

com

Verizon Enterprise Solution

