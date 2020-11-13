UK Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

UK minimally invasive surgical (MIS) instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period. UK minimally invasive surgical instruments market is driven by a significant rise in joint replacement procedures. According to the National Joint Registry for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man (NJR), there was a total of 242,629 cases registered to NJR during 2016/2017. It has represented a significant rise of more than 20,000 joint replacement procedures recorded in the registry compared to the previous year. This brings the total number of records in the registry to nearly 2.35 million. With the rise in joint replacement registries, UK companies such as Smith & Nephew Plc offers advanced MIS instruments for orthopedic procedures. Its offering includes NAVIO Surgical System utilized by Spire Bushey Hospital in the UK in April 2018.

The hospital has completed Europe’s first robotics-assisted total knee replacement procedure by using NAVIO surgical system. It is the next-generation handheld robotics platform intended to provide support to the surgeons with ligament balancing, bone preparation and ligament balancing. It uses multiple control modes that enable surgeons to precisely prepare the bone for implantation. In addition, it allows for easy set-up and portability and doesn’t require pre-operative imaging, including CT scan. This enables the users to take the advantages of robotics-assistance without additional cost, steps and radiation that is concerned with the use of additional preoperative imaging. These advances facilitate to offer optimized treatment to the patients and enable the market to grow further in the country.

The major players in the market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, and Abbott Laboratories, Inc. The companies are adopting several strategies to expand market share and gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. For instance, in March 2018, Smith & Nephew introduced Q-FIX CURVED, SUTUREFIX CURVED and Q-FIX MINI All-Suture Anchor Systems. It is a part of sports medicine portfolio and designed to support optimal suture anchor placement while insertion and drilling. This is a step towards broadening sports medicine portfolio and enabling surgeons to improve the quality of hip and shoulder repairs.

UK Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

By Product

Inflation Systems

Cutter Instruments

Guiding Devices

Handheld Instruments

Stents

Sutures

Monitoring and Visualization Equipment

Robotic Assisted Surgical Systems

By Technology

Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Robot-Assisted Methods

Arthroscopic Techniques

Ablative Methods

By Application

Cardiac Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Dermatological Surgery

ENT Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Lung & Respiratory Care

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Others

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

