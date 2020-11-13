European online entertainment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European online entertainment market is anticipated to at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Europe has been holding considerable share in the online entertainment market, and is expected to continue this trend during forecast period, owing to rise in popularity of online gaming and OTT services. Furthermore, the transformational shift from traditional to online gaming has positively impacted the market. Online betting has gained significant traction in the European region, which further supported the growth of the market. Surge in penetration of smartphones integrated with advanced communication functions has revolutionized the OTT services market, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The European online entertainment market is segmented based on device and platform. Based on device, the online entertainment market is segmented into laptops/ desktops/tablets, smart TVs/monitors/projectors, and smartphones, virtual reality, and others. The platform segment includes audio streaming, video streaming, gaming, and internet radio. Streaming services have gained significant traction in the European region, owing to benefits such as watching video live or on demand, unified login system, original & unique content, and mobile access. For instance, according to the Global Music Report 2019, paid streaming in Europe increased by 29.2%, whereas physical revenues fell by 19.4% and downloads by 24.3%.

Country-wise, the market is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. France is expected to be the fastest growing country in Europe. The boom of audio streaming services in the country is contributing substantially to the growth of the European online entertainment market. Germany is expected to lead the overall market share in Europe owing to an increasing gaming industry and a large share in the video streaming services across the region.

Apple, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), BT Group PLC, Netflix, Inc., Radionomy (AudioValley S.A.), Spotify AB, The Walt Disney Company, Universal Pictures Subscription Television, Ltd., and Xandrie S.A. are among some of the key online entertainment market players in Europe.

