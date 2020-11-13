Indian Online Entertainment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Indian online entertainment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Media consumption across the country is increasingly happening in digital formats. The number of devices capable of streaming digital media has increased significantly, along with the increasing penetration of the internet, which has offered the customers options to access the desired media content, social activity, or entertainment, anywhere, anytime. Media consumption in India has shown a tremendous increase and has seen a significant jump from traditional media to new (digital) media. The rise of digital media players such as ALTBalaji, Hotstar, MX Player, and Gaana.com are challenging the traditionally maintained supremacy of television as the main entertainment hub.

Alongside global trends, Indian customers are increasingly using the content on digital platforms. The trend is witnessed for all types of content including video, music (audio), and news (text). Increasing internet access speed, mobile device propagation, and convenience of consuming the content anywhere, anytime are the key drivers for this trend in the country. With improved networks, better access to the internet, multimedia service-capable mobile devices, and an application development ecosystem, more and more media consumption would happen on digital platforms. According to Deloitte, India has around 300,000 app developers and is already the second-largest Android developer community across the globe after the US.

The Indian online entertainment market is segmented based on device and platform. Based on the device, the online entertainment market is segmented into laptops/ desktops/tablets, smart TVs/monitors/projectors, and smartphones, virtual reality, and others. The platform segment includes audio streaming, video streaming, gaming, and internet radio.

Online entertainment in India is emerging as one of the most lucrative businesses for manufacturers, distributors, and all the players involved in the life chain of the media and entertainment industry. A huge number of different size players reside in the country, some of the major players in that large chunk of share include Amazon.com, Inc., Balaji Telefilms, Ltd., Netflix, Inc., Reliance Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Sony Interactive Entertainment, Inc., Spotify AB, Tata Sky, Ltd., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ltd.

