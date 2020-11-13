North American Online Entertainment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The North American online entertainment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the availability of affordable high bandwidth connections, the presence of a large user base of smartphones, and a high digital literacy rate. Furthermore, early adoptions and favorable responses for technological changes in the entertainment & media industry such as OTT platforms contribute toward the growth of the market. These internet-based services including over-the-top platforms are rapidly replacing traditional programming distributors such as cable, satellite, and broadcasting. In addition, OTT services have gained major popularity in the US, as videos, serials, games, and music are streaming on various OTT platforms such as Apple TV+, Disney+, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. The convenience in viewing broadcasting content, quality content, individualized subscription packages, original content, including documentaries & TV shows drives the adoption of OTT services, which, in turn, boost the growth of the online entertainment market in the North America region.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-online-entertainment-market
The North American online entertainment market is segmented based on device and platform. Based on the device, the online entertainment market is segmented into laptops/ desktops/tablets, smart TVs/monitors/projectors, and smartphones, virtual reality, and others. The platform segment includes audio streaming, video streaming, gaming, and internet radio. Internet radio is expected to record the fastest growth rate in the region, during the forecast period. The popularity of audio streaming services in the region is increasing at a rapid pace and subsequently contributing spectacularly to the online entertainment sector in the region.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-online-entertainment-market
Country-wise, the North America online entertainment market is bifurcated into the US and Canada. The US is expected to lead the market share owing to the presence of an abundance of entertainment companies. Canada is expected to record a rapid growth rate owing to the increasing internet penetration and an increasing consumer base of video streaming services.
The online entertainment industry in North America is less diversified with the majority of the market share is held by large-scale enterprises. The region is home to a large number of entertainment and media giants including Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google, LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netflix, Inc., Popcornflix LLC, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Inc., Spotify AB, The Walt Disney Company, ViacomCBS, Inc., and Warner Media, LLC
Market Segmentation
North American Online Entertainment Market by Device
- Laptops/Desktops/Tablets
- Smart TVs/Monitors/Projectors
- Smartphones
- Virtual Reality
- Others
North American Online Entertainment Market by Platform
- Audio Streaming
- Video Streaming
- Gaming
- Internet Radio
Regional Analysis
- The US
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- AT&T Communications, LLC
- Bell Media, Inc.
- Dish Network, LLC
- Fox Broadcasting Co.
- Google, LLC
- Ici Radio-Canada Télé
- Microsoft Corp.
- National Amusements, Inc.
- NBCUniversal Media, LLC
- Netflix, Inc.
- Popcornflix LLC
- Rakuten, Inc.
- Rogers Communications, Inc.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment, Inc.
- Spotify AB
- The Walt Disney Company
- ViacomCBS, Inc.
- Warner Media, LLC
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-online-entertainment-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404