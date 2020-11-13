Application Hosting Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global application hosting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2025. Application hosting is a type of Software as a Service (SaaS) hosting solution that allows applications to be used on a remote cloud infrastructure and accessible to users around the world over the Internet. Typically offered to businesses by application hosting providers as recurring subscriptions. Application Hosting is a service that can provide a computing platform to deliver software over the Internet and provide an operating platform for all types of software applications. In addition, application hosting helps businesses located in different geographies take advantage of applications hosted online. The service offers benefits such as cost savings due to pay-as-you-go modules, seamless and easy feature upgrades, and easy integration of hosted applications with existing data and systems.

The following players are covered in this report:

AWS (US)

IBM (US)

Rackspace (US)

Google (US)

Liquid Web (US)

Microsoft (US)

Sungard AS (US)

DXC (US)

Apprenda (US)

Navisite (US)

Application Hosting Market segmentation by Type

API Management

Database Administration

Backup & Recovery

Application Security

Application Hosting Market segmentation by Application

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global LTE IOT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Application Hosting Market Report

What was the Application Hosting Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Application Hosting Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Application Hosting Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

