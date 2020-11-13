Solar Encapsulants Market Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Solar Encapsulation industry is expected to reach $4,231 million by 2025 from $915 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 23% from 2018 to 2025.

Solar encapsulation is a material used in photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to provide excellent durability and corrosion and delamination protection. Materials such as ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), non-ethylene vinyl acetate, and UV curable resins are used to laminate solar cells and protect them from shock and vibration.

Top players operating in the solar energy market include STR Holdings Inc, Solutia, Bridgestone, Dow Corning, DuPont, 3M, MITSUI, JGP Energy, Hangzhou First PV material Co. Ltd, and AKCOME.

By Materials

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

UV Curable Resins

By Solar Module

Monocrystalline Silicon Cells

Polycrystalline Silicon Cells

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS))

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Solar Encapsulation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Solar Encapsulation Market Report

1. What was the Solar Encapsulation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Solar Encapsulation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Solar Encapsulation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

