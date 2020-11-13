Hydraulic Hoist Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The global hydraulic hoist market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Hydraulics hoists are utilised in various applications in end-user industries including metal processing, cement, chemical, mining, and others. These are used for the work such as lifting and transferring. Among these end-use industries, the construction segment is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization are the two primary factor that leads to the segmental growth of the global hydraulic hoist market growth. According to the World Bank, there is a rapid increase in the urban population from 2016 to 2018. The urban population rate was 54.4% in 2016, to 54.8% in 2017 up to 55.3 in 2018 of the total population was recorded. Thus, this demands more construction which in turn increases the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, in the North American region, especially the US, the construction sector is the most prominent. Despite the economic strength, the enduring construction sector performance is constantly decelerating owing to rising trade disputes that result in construction delays and increment in costs. Besides, the industry is expected to rise, as there are various ongoing as well as upcoming projects that are being taken on. Projects such as SalesForce Tower (San Francisco), Comcast Technology Center (Philadelphia), Vista Tower (Chicago), One Vanderbilt (New York), 6 AM Development (Los Angeles), and Winthrop Square Garage (Boston), among others are projected to fuel the demand for the hydraulic hoist market during the forecast period.

Further Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Columbus McKinnon Corp., KITO Group, JDN Group, Vital Industries, Konecranes Oyj, OZ Lifting Products, and Tractel among others are some of the global leaders in the global hydraulic hoist industry. These players have adopted significant marketing and growth strategies and account for substantial shares supported by their broad geographic presence and wide-ranging product portfolios. Investments, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, new product development have been some of the primary growth strategies implemented by these companies to gain significant ground in the hydraulic hoist market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Increase in the Construction Sector and Rapid Urbanisation Leads to Increase in the Market Demand

Asia-Pacific to Show Positive Results

Favorable Government Policies and Regulations

Rapid Technological Advancements

Demand for Easily Accessible and Durable Hydraulic Hoists in the Market

Global Hydraulic hoist Market – Segmentation

Global Hydraulic Hoist Market by Type

Chain

Lever

Global Chain Hydraulic Hoist Market by Load Bearing Capacity

0.5 – 20.0 Tons

20.1 – 50.0 Tons

50.1 – 75.0 Tons

75.1 – 100.0 Tons

Global Lever Hydraulic Hoist Market by Load Bearing Capacity

0.5 – 5.0 Tons

5.1 – 10.0 Tons

10.1 – 15.0 Tons

Global Hydraulic hoist Market by End-user

Metal Processing

Automotive

Chemical

Mining

Construction

Others

Global Hydraulic hoist Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Air Technical Industries

Atlantic Equipment

Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Godwin Manufacturing Co. Inc.

haacon hebetechnik GmbH

Harrington Hoists, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

JDN Group

KITO Group

MHE- Demag (S) Pte Ltd.

OZ Lifting Products LLC

Tractel S.A.S.

Unidex Inc.

Venus Engineers

Vital Industries Corp.

Vulcan Compagnie de Palans Ltée

WPT Power Corp.

