HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Markets Size, Share & Forecast 2019-2025

The global HVAC air quality monitoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the rising public awareness regarding indoor air pollution coupled with the implementation of various rules and regulations for monitoring and analyzing indoor air quality.

The HVAC industry includes various roles in maintenance and operation, equipment manufacturing and sales, system design and construction, and in education and research. For the maintenance and regulations there are various standards and regulatory organizations that include the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Heating, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration, Distributors International (HARDI), Uniform Mechanical Code, International Mechanical Code, Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA), among others that have been established to support the HVAC air quality monitoring industry and encourage high standards and achievement.

For instance, in the US, HVAC engineers usually are affiliated to various organizations such as, for installation and service of CFC HVAC devices, EPA Universal CFC Certified; American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), or locally engineer certified such as a Special to Chief Boilers License issued by the state or city. Moreover, for international, ISO 16813 is one of the ISO building environment standards passed, that establishes the general principles of building environment design. It applies to new construction and the retrofit of existing buildings.

In Europe, the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), regulates and allows to operate, including electrotechnical, heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, and plumbing industries. Also, it publishes various guides for HVAC designs for the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the Republic of Ireland. It includes several standards and design criteria that are cited within the building regulations. For the UK, some guides such as Guide A for environmental design, Guide B for heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration, among others are followed or adopted.

Honeywell International Inc., The 3M Co., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Air Monitors, Biovac System Inc., Dylas Corp., and many others are some of the global leaders in the HVAC air quality control monitoring market. These players have adopted significant marketing and growth strategies and account for substantial shares supported by their broad geographic presence and wide-ranging product portfolios. Investments, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, new product development have been some of the primary growth strategies implemented by these companies to gain significant ground in the HVAC air quality monitoring industry.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

Rapid Increase in Construction Sector

Europe to Show Positive Growth in the Market

Favourable Government Policies and Regulations Concerning Environmental Issues and Pollution

Rapid Technological Advancements to positively drive the market

Global HVAC air quality monitoring Market – Segmentation

Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market by Product Type

Portable HVAC Air Quality Monitors

Stationary HVAC Air Quality Monitors

Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market by Pollutant

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutant

Physical Pollutant

Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global HVAC air quality monitoring Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Aeroqual Ltd.

Air Monitors Ltd.

Bacharach, Inc.

Biovac System Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fluke Corp.

Forbix Semicon, an Electronic Automation Company

GrayWolf Sensing Solutions, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Kanomax USA, Inc.

ProMark Associates Inc.

Siemens AG

Testo Inc.

The 3M Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TSI Inc.

Vaisala Oyj

Ventilation Control Products, Inc.

Veris Industries

