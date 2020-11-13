Application Performance Management Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The Application Performance Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. In the field of information technology and systems management, Application Performance Management (APM) is the monitoring and management of the performance and availability of software applications. APM strives to detect and diagnose complex application performance issues to maintain expected service levels. APM translates “IT metrics into business meaning.

Application performance management software is a combination of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) or CPM (CPM). Support your organization’s planning, budgeting, modeling and forecasting activities through dashboard display of enterprise performance data and real-time and predictive analytics. . Application performance management software monitors and manages organizational performance by analyzing key performance indicators to help improve personal and project performance in relation to the organization’s goals and strategies. This helps increase the profitability of your organization through effective strategies and planning. We organize competitive advantage through forecasting, internal and external insights.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

HP

Compuware

Broadcom

Dell Software

BMC Software

AppDynamics

Microsoft

Riverbed Technology

New Relic

Application Performance Management Market Segmentation by Type

Web APM

Mobile APM

Application Performance Management Market Segmentation by Well Type

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecom

Logistics

Media and entertainment

Education

