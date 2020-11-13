Solar Vehicle Market Analysis, Industry Size, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Solar Vehicle Market is expected to be $329.5 million in 2025, and is projected to reach $4,087.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 43%.

Solar vehicles are electric vehicles powered by solar energy as a type of fuel for propulsion. Solar vehicles are equipped with solar cells and installed on solar panels to convert solar energy into electrical energy and store it directly in the vehicle battery. These solar panels are made of silicon to absorb heat and convert it into electrical energy.

Key players includes Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sono Motors, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Alke, Lightyear, and Hyundai Motor Company

Key Market Segments:

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Lead Carbon

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Solar Vehicle industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Solar Vehicle Market Report

1. What was the Solar Vehicle Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Solar Vehicle Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Solar Vehicle Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

