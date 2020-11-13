Online Gambling Market 2020 Report | Gambling Industry Trends & Competitors Analysis

According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, global online gambling market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025. Online gambling, or virtual gambling, is an internet-based casino or sports-based betting activity. Unlike in-person gambling, it does not involve physical interaction between players, and the sessions are moderated by computer programs. Players can play various virtual games, such as sports betting, poker, blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. The gambling software application can be downloaded on a smart device, or the game can be played through a website. Online gambling platforms offer several benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, personalized budget and real-time gambling experience.

High internet connectivity, along with the rising penetration of smart devices, is driving the growth of the online gambling market. The legalization and cultural approval of online betting in several developed countries are also augmenting the demand for online gambling.

Several online sports businesses are establishing high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, to attract a large consumer base. Moreover, various technological upgradations have led to the advent of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools. These tools help in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities to provide an engaging experience to the player. Additionally, rising consumer living standards and the inception of bitcoin gambling are further expected to drive the global online gambling market.

Online Gambling Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB

Galaxy Entertainment Group

Cherry Spelglädje AB

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

MGM Resorts International

888 Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings Plc, Intralot

Betsson AB

The report has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

Sports Betting Football Horse Racing E-Sports Others

Casino Live Casino Baccarat Blackjack Poker Slots Others

Others

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Online Gambling Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Online Gambling Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

