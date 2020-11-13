Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

Health insurance is a type of insurance product that covers the expenses of surgical, medical and sometimes dental procedures. It reimburses the costs incurred by the insured individual during the treatment of the illness or injury. In Saudi Arabia, all citizens and expatriates are required to have health coverage. Typically, health insurance is included in employer benefit packages where the premiums are partially compensated by the employer, while the rest is deducted from the salary of the employee. The benefits received from the health insurance are tax-free.

Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Trends:

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been actively taking steps to explore the involvement of the private sector in the evolution of healthcare infrastructure. In line with this, it has extended the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) plan to private sector employees. Besides this, the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI), an independent Government body, has recently mandated health insurance for tourists in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The policy entails that the insurance will cover the maximum limit of US$ 26,666. It includes a package of benefits, such as emergency treatment, childbirth, traffic accident injury, medical tests, hospitalization, and medical evacuation both outside and within Saudi Arabia.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Type

1. Individual

2. Group

Market Breakup by Service Provider

1. Public

2. Private

