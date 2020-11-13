How to Watch the 2020 Masters First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Masters, it is said, is a tradition unlike any other, and this year’s Masters Tournament will be unlike any previous version. Usually held in April as the first major tournament on the calendar, the Masters is the last major of 2020 after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament starts Thursday and will be the first time the Masters will take place when the azaleas are not in bloom. In another first, this year’s tournament will be devoid of spectators.

Tiger Woods is the defending champion and is scheduled to tee off on Thursday at 7:55 a.m. ET (4:55 a.m. PT) from the 10th tee with Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree. Woods may be the owner of five green jackets, but he’s not favored to win his sixth this week. Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite to capture his first green jacket, followed by Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

With or without a cable TV subscription, golf fans have plenty of ways to watch the world’s best golfers compete at the world’s best golf course this week. Here’s what you need to know.

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 7:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*

Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access* and Masters.com

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*

* CBS authentication required on connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amen Corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access* and Masters.com

Live US TV coverage of the Masters

ESPN will broadcast the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and CBS has the weekend coverage for the final two rounds.

On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a livestream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast livestream each day, and both the Masters site and CBS Sports will offer an additional five livestreams each of the four days of the tournament:

You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.

You can watch golfers navigate holes 4, 5 and 6.

You can watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National’s most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th, and the long par-5 13th.

You can watch golfers navigate holes 15 and 16.

You can select your favorite golfers and watch all of their shots with the new My Group feature.

Live TV streaming options

If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Masters with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN, and four of the five (all but Sling TV) offer CBS. If you’re only interested in watching the final two rounds of the tournament over the weekend, you can use CBS All Access. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the weekend coverage on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Stream all four rounds on ESPN and CBS

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click the “View channels in your area” link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T Now’s $55-a-month Plus package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review. See at AT&T TV Now

FuboTV’s Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review. See at FuboTV

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review. See at YouTube TV

Stream only the weekend rounds from CBSCBS All Access

You can watch the last two rounds of the Masters on CBS’s online streaming service. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month. Check here (under “Stream Live TV 24/7”) to see if it offers a live feed of your local CBS station. See at CBS All Access

Stream only the first two rounds from ESPN Sling TV

Neither of Sling TV’s plans offers CBS but its $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN for the first two rounds of the tournament. Read our Sling TV review. See at Sling TV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.