Global Basalt Fiber Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global basalt fiber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The factors that drive the global basalt fiber industry include the rising construction industry coupled with the increased demands for high-performance sealing products. Also, the characteristics possessed by the basalt fiber such as low energy consumption, low cost of basalt & associated process equipment, high durability & strength of resulting fibers, increased demand for high chemical-resistant fibers primarily increases the demand for the basalt fibers and hence drives the market growth.

A full Report of Global Basalt Fiber Market Available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/basalt-fiber-market

However, the presence of substitutes, such as glass and carbon fibers, and the lack of availability of raw materials and suppliers are some of the factors that challenge the growth of the market. Whereas, factors such as the development of novel basalt fiber types, the increasing energy efficiency of equipment, and the high use of associated petroleum gas for melting basalt rocks provide growth opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/basalt-fiber-market

Key players to contribute to the growth of the market

The key players that are dominating the global basalt fibers market include Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co., Asamer Basaltic Fibers GmbH, BASALTEX NV, Sudaglass Fiber Technology Inc., Mafic SA, and others. The companies are constantly contributing to attract customers and also to stay competitive in the market. The companies are focusing on geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency to expand individual market share. For instance, in January 2018, Mafic SA and Michelman, inc. announced the strategic partnership that is focused on the innovation of the basalt fiber composites offered by the company, which aids the company to offer enhanced products to its customers across the region.

In December 2017, Michelman and Mafic announced the partnership and launched an innovative product that aims at increasing the performance and surface characteristics of basalt fibers and their utilization in high-performance composites.

In June 2017, Kamenny Vek started the production of 2000 tex direct basalt fiber roving. These direct rovings offer benefits such as zero catenary and high mechanical strength in applications where high tex is required.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

Increased spending on the construction sector and rise in demands in automotive sales is likely to positively affect the basalt fiber market growth during the forecast period

Shifting of consumer preferences toward the use of novel and advanced products is expected to provide a growth rate to the basalt fiber market

Construction segment will account for significant growth in the market

The novel innovations, geographical expansions and partnerships, and mergers will be the key strategy of the players

The North America region will register a significant growth rate in the basalt fiber market globally

Global Basalt Fiber Market – Segmentation

By Form

Continuous Basalt Fiber

Discrete Basalt Fiber

By End-use

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Others

Global Basalt Fiber Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Asamer Basaltic Fibers GmbH

Basalt Products Group LLC

BASTECH Trade

BASALTEX NV

GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

Incotelogy GmbH

Isomatex SA

Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D Co. Ltd. (GMV)

Kamenny Vek

Mafic SA

Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sudaglass Fiber Technology Inc.

Technobasalt-Invest LLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/basalt-fiber-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404