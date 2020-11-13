Global self-checkout system Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global self-checkout system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Self-checkout is used extensively in supermarkets, mass merchants/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and home improvement stores and has strong consumer acceptance. Since its inception, shoppers have gravitated towards self-checkout when they are purchasing a smaller basket, typically less than 15 items. Globally, consumers rely on self-checkout in case of less time, and long cashier queues. Self-checkout systems continue to evolve as the needs of both retailers and consumers change. Compact self-checkout designs were created to meet the needs of smaller store formats to minimize floor space requirements.

In certain countries, such as UK, the use of debit and contactless payment is on the rise. To address this, new variations of self-checkout are available to give retailers a card only self-checkout option to save space, as well as to reduce the cost by removing the cash handling components. In many cases, the card-only self-checkout is used as an add-on to provide additional self-checkout capacity in addition to the more traditional cash and card self-checkout system. Thus, in the department and convenience stores, self-checkout systems are widely accepted and in turn, positively affect the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Self-checkout Systems Market Segmentation

By Model Type

Cash-based Model

Cashless Model

By Applications

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Regional Analysis

North America

o United States

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Aila Technologies, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Digimarc Corp.

ECR Software Corp.

Evoke Creative Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corp.

IER Group

Intel Corp.

