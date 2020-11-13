Application Security Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Application security is the use of software, hardware, and measures adopted by enterprises to identify, modify, and protect applications from external threats and vulnerabilities such as denial of service attacks, data breaches, data theft and other cyber attacks. Various techniques are used to address security vulnerabilities at different stages of the application life cycle, including design, development, deployment, upgrades, and maintenance. There are many types of application security solutions such as firewalls, anti-virus programs, encryption programs, spyware detection and removal programs, and biometric authentication systems.

Organizations have vast data stores that need to be protected from threats. While implementing a strong security plan, enterprises must adopt a strict security system. Application security includes identifying, fixing, and protecting security holes or blocking malicious attacks during the lifecycle of a particular code. In short, application security is the use of software, hardware, and other means to protect an application from external attacks or threats. Application security helps to bridge gaps within the security system of enterprise applications. Application security systems mitigate or reduce the security risks associated with the operation of various applications such as mobile and web applications.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Qualys Inc.

Veracode

WhiteHat Security

Application Security Market Segmentation by Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Application Security Market Segmentation by Application

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government & Defence

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Application Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Application Security Market Report

1. What was the Application Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Application Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Application Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

